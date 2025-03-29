Influencing Olympia Effectively
📣 3/31 Taxed Enough Already!
Time to testify! Time to testify! Monday’s hearings are very important, and these proposed tax increases are significant and painful. These tax…
Mar 29
•
Nancy D Churchill
5
3
📣 3/26 Wednesday Hearings: Gravel Pits and Jail Searches
Time to testify! There are only two bills tomorrow that need your public testimony on surface mining and jail searches. On the surface mine bill, the…
Mar 26
•
Nancy D Churchill
2
📣 3/25 Tuesday PM Hearings: The Budget Battles Begin!
Time to testify! The most important bills this afternoon are the 4 pm Budget Bills in the Transportation, Appropriations, and Ways & Means committees…
Mar 25
•
Nancy D Churchill
1
📣 3/25 Tuesday AM Hearings: Permit to Purchase and more!
Time to testify! The most important bill tomorrow morning is the terrible Permit to Purchase Bill. We need everyone to pass this newsletter on to 10…
Mar 25
•
Nancy D Churchill
4
📣 3/24 Monday Hearings: Support your School Board and the Parent's Bill of Rights!
Time to testify! We have some important Education bills to testify on Monday (3/24), including the "School Board Non-compliance” Bill (5179) and 5181…
Mar 24
•
Nancy D Churchill
1
📣 3/21 Friday Hearings: Public Health Emergency Powers and so much more...
Time to testify! is the list of bills that will have a hearing on Friday, 3/21. We have some really important items for you today including bills that…
Mar 21
•
Nancy D Churchill
1
1
📣 3/20 Thurs. Hearings: Parents Bill of Rights, Housing, Health Care & New Taxes
Time to testify! We have some really important items for you today including bills that impact the Parent’s Bill of Rights, taxation, community planning…
Mar 19
•
Nancy D Churchill
2
📣 3/19 Wed. Hearings: CCA bills, Rent Control and Reparations!
We have some really important items for you today including bills that impact the CCA (2 pro and one very BAD Con), the Rent Control Bill and the…
Mar 18
•
Nancy D Churchill
2
2
📣 3/18 Tuesday Hearings: Taxation, Public Safety, 2A Restrictions and more Taxation!
This is a very long list of bills that will have a hearing on Tuesday, 3/18. ! There are only 2 PRO bills, but 25 (‼️) CON bills! Some of these are…
Mar 17
•
Nancy D Churchill
1
📣 3/17 Monday Public Hearings: Wolves, Schools, Tax increases and more!
Time to testify! It’s time to get a jump on Week 10 Public Hearings. Here’s the best and the worst of the bills that will have a hearing on Monday…
Mar 15
2
11
📣 3/14 Public Hearings Resume!
Time to testify! It’s Crossover! We have 45 days left in the session. Now the public hearings will primarily focus on bills that were passed on the…
Mar 14
3
📣 The battle of HB 1296 - Which Repeals the Parents Bill of Rights
The last fight before Cutoff! Plus Public Hearings on Thursday 3/13 (TESTIFY) This bill is the last big floor fight before cutoff. It was introduced…
Mar 13
•
Nancy D Churchill
2
