About this series

This is the sixth in a series of video interviews with candidates running for the Washington State Supreme Court. I make every effort to ask the same questions (or type of questions) of each candidate, so that you can more easily compare them.



I’ve added video titles for each section of the interview, so you can scrub through to find the areas you find most interesting. (Easier to do on Rumble - link below)

About the race for Position Seven

This August, Washington voters will vote in the primary for Supreme Court Position 7. There are four candidates in this race, including the current Chief Justice of Washington’s Supreme Court. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.

From this week’s Dangerous Rhetoric Column

Todd Bloom is an attorney, CPA, financial planner, and retired Navy Lieutenant Commander. He holds advanced degrees in law, taxation, and military strategy. For nearly twenty years he served as a FINRA arbitrator deciding complex financial disputes. He also sits on the Washington State Bar Association Board of Governors. Bloom stresses that judges must faithfully apply the law as written and deliver fair, impartial hearings. His military service and arbitration work gave him direct experience enforcing standards and weighing evidence. He and his wife live in Tacoma with two adult children and grandchildren. Importantly, the Washington State Republican Party has recommended him for this position.

Additional Information

Candidate Website: Todd Bloom

Voter’s Guide Statement

Campaign Contributions

Watch this video on Rumble

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Looking for information on the other candidates in this race? Here’s our Dangerous Rhetoric analysis on this race:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Two other important resources:

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