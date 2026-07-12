About this series

This is the fifth in a series of video interviews with candidates running for the Washington State Supreme Court. I will make every effort to ask the same questions (or type of questions) of each candidate, so that you can more easily compare them.



I’ve added video titles for each section of the interview, so you can scrub through to find the areas you find most interesting. (Easier to do on Rumble - link below)

About the race for Position Seven

This August, Washington voters will vote in the primary for Supreme Court Position 7. There are four candidates in this race, including the current Chief Justice of Washington’s Supreme Court. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.

Karim spent the first 15 years of his legal career as a King County Public Defender, protecting people's constitutional rights and ensuring the government followed the law. Since 2023, he has operated his own private law practice.

Additional Information

Candidate Website: Karim Merchant

Voter’s Guide Statement

Video Voter’s Guide

Campaign Contributions

Watch this video on Rumble

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Looking for information on other positions? The most recent Dangerous Rhetoric article on the Supreme Court races was for Position 3.

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

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