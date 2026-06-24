About this series

This is the second in a series of video interviews with candidates running for the Washington State Supreme Court. I will make every effort to ask the same questions (or type of questions) of each candidate, so that you can more easily compare them.



I’ve added video titles for each section of the interview, so you can scrub through to find the areas you find most interesting. (Easier to do on Rumble - link below)

About the race for Position One

Washington voters face a critical choice this August. Supreme Court Position 1 is up for a special two-year term. The primary is August 4. Three candidates are on your ballot with the top two advancing to November.

This interview is with Scott Edwards, who is an experienced Washington State Tax Law attorney and a first time candidate. Mr. Edwards faces the incumbent Colleen Melody and attorney Laura Christensen Colberg.

Additional Information

Candidate Website: Scott Edwards

Voter’s Guide Statement

Video Voters’s Guide

Campaign Contributions

Watch this video on Rumble

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Additional Information about this race:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

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