About this series

This is the third in a series of video interviews with candidates running for the Washington State Supreme Court. I will make every effort to ask the same questions (or type of questions) of each candidate, so that you can more easily compare them.



I’ve added video titles for each section of the interview, so you can scrub through to find the areas you find most interesting. (Easier to do on Rumble - link below)

About the race for Position One

Washington voters face a critical choice this August. Supreme Court Position 1 is up for a special two-year term. The primary is August 4. Three candidates are on your ballot with the top two advancing to November.

This interview is with Laura Christensen Colberg, who is an experienced Washington Family Law attorney, a pro-tem commissioiner, and a first time candidate. Ms Colberg faces the incumbent Colleen Melody and tax law attorney Scott Edwards.

Additional Information

Candidate Website: Laura Colberg

Voter’s Guide Statement

Video Voter’s Guide

Campaign Contributions

Watch this video on Rumble

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Additional Information about this race:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

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