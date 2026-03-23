From King 5 News:

Under Washington state law, Governor Bob Ferguson has 20 days, not counting Sundays, to sign legislation passed during the final days of the legislative session.

The 2026 legislative session ended on Thursday, March 12, 2026, so Ferguson has until Monday, April 6, 2026, to act on bills sent to his office.

This deadline applies to all bills, including major legislation like the income tax bill for high earners and the budget.

The governor has stated he will conduct a “line-by-line exercise” and use the full 20-day period to review the bills carefully.

He has already signed several bills into law, including measures related to HIV treatment coverage, abortion access, and housing affordability.

Follow the bill signing action here:

https://governor.wa.gov/official-actions/bill-actions

Today’s Action Item:

Here’s a small step to take today and every day this week until Governor Ferguson takes action on the “Millionaires” Tax: SB 6346

Call the governor : Please Veto the “Millionaires” Tax.

He has until April 6th to take action.

360-902-4111

Contact the Governor

If you don’t like the phone, use the Contact Form

For example, here’s the letter I sent on Sunday to the Governor:



Dear Governor Ferguson,

Please veto the “millionaires” tax. Force the Legislature back to the drawing board and demand real tax reforms the reduces regressivity by cutting sales and B&O taxes instead of layering new taxes on top. Do the right thing now.

Thank you.

Respectfully, [Name, City, WA]

From the Tenth Amendment Center:

Small things grow great by Concord

“If we stand by and do nothing – we know what’s coming. And…each small step towards liberty is an important one.”

Take a small step towards liberty and turn the results over to God.

Don’t allow long odds to stop you from “speaking truth to power.” 📣

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