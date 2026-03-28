I got a great question recently: How do I find what the public testimony was? In particular what was the testimony regarding 5974.

First off, thank you for the question and Thank YOU for participating in self governance! The question came from a small town public official, who is working to better understand how the Sheriff Decertification Bill will impact his town.

More info over on 5974 is over on the STOP BAD BILLS PAGE

Screenshot from stopbadbills.houserepublicans.wa.gov

There are two ways to access this information without making a public records request. You can watch video testimony or you can read a summary written by a staff member for the committee. Let’s look at how to find each of these sources.

Video Testimony

On leg.wa.gov, navigate to the bill number, in this case 5974.

If you scroll down to the very bottom of the page, you will find the video recordings of all the public hearings.

Each recording is not specific to just this bill. Instead, ALL of the bills heard in the committee meetings are in the recording. You’ll have to do some searching to find this bill’s testimony. Learn to skim through the recording to find what you want.

Watch the opening of the hearing, and the chair will explain if any changes are being made to the order of the bills on the agenda. Bill sponsors are given the first opportunity to testify, so that part will be in the beginning… if the sponsor is not a member of the committee.



If the sponsor is on the committee, they’ll introduce the bill first when it comes up in the scheduled agenda order.



As far as I know, these videos are NOT transcribed, so you might have to make a time investment watching the testimony to capture the points that were made that were important to you... important analysis but time consuming. Watching all the testimony will also give you insight into opposing viewpoints.

Written Summary of Public Comments

If watching video is not your thing, you’ll want the written summary of the public testimony. First, on the bill info page, look for the executive session held after the public hearing. Scroll back up to almost the top of the page to the list of actions taken this session.

The public hearing was on Jan 15. (that should be in the video record at the bottom)

The executive session was on Jan 22. (recording also provided in the video record).

What you’re looking for is the “Committee Materials” provided for the Jan 22 Executive Session. Click on that link.

Now you are on a complicated looking page, that includes a list of bills. Find today’s bill, 5974. Click on the folder icon. That opens a list below of all the materials provided to the committee so they can discuss the bill.

Click on the first link cryptically titled “5974 SBR LAW TA 26”

This will open the Senate Bill Report in the right pane.

This is created by the staff of this committee.

The staff member describes the bill, AND at the very bottom there is a summary of all the PRO and CON comments.



It’s not an exact transcript, and the staff member tries to be neutral, but sometimes they might leave out information you might find significant, so its worth your while to listen to the testimony as you review the summary.

Hope this helps you find what you’re looking, and thanks for digging!

As Glen Morgan says, “The future belongs to those who show up!” 🔥



I hope you found this little tutorial helpful. Happy Digging. 🪏

Let’s hold YOUR legislator’s feet to the fire this coming election season! 🔥

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