Bottom Line up Front. TAKE ACTION!

Many Americans have wondered what is happening with the proposed USPS Ballot Mail Rules. The new rules were announced at the beginning of June, but then seemed to disappear from the news.

This is because all such rule changes must be published in the Federal Register so that the public can comment on them. The country is now in the public comment phase of the rule making process.



NOW IS OUR CHANCE TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED MAIL BALLOT RULES!

You can comment in support of the Proposed USPS rule amendments to secure our elections! Keep reading to see the details of WHY you might support these changes.

Submit your comment before July 2!

Email is fastest. Send to PCFederalRegister@usps.gov. Include your name and address. Use subject line: “Ballot Mail.”

Link to the Federal Register is in the Sources below

American families know the sting of distrust in our elections.

We watch as mail-in ballots move through our elections systems with too little oversight. Ballots go missing. Chain of custody broken. Doubts linger. Citizens wonder if every vote lawful truly counts. Motor-voter laws in some states mean that illegal aliens are automatically registered to vote.

It’s common sense. Americans want every citizen’s vote to count and every non-citizen vote to be discarded.

Now comes a common-sense proposal from the U.S. Postal Service to secure ballot mail for federal elections. (1)

On March 31, 2026, President Trump issued Executive Order 14399, Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections. The order directed additional measures concerning the use of the mails to vote in federal elections. In response, USPS proposed amendments to the Domestic Mail Manual for general, special, or runoff federal elections. This does not apply to primaries or military and overseas ballots.

Setting Common Sense Standards

The goal is straightforward. Facilitate enforcement of federal law. Reduce the risk of fraud. Protect the integrity of our elections. Implement best practices for USPS operations. States retain full control over voter eligibility and rolls. USPS simply sets standards for how ballots travel through the mail.

Yet some state officials, including Washington’s Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, call it unnecessary federal overreach. (2)

Why This Rule Matters for All Voters

Mail voting has become widespread across the country. Widespread problems persist. Lost ballots. Late arrivals. Questions about chain of custody. This proposed rule introduces uniform mail standards without overriding state authority over who votes. It focuses on the mail process itself.

WA Secretary of State Hobbs responded quickly. He warned it threatens voters’ rights and overrides state authority. “This is clearly another attempt by the Trump administration to exercise authority they don’t have,” Hobbs said. He pledged to defend his state’s constitutional role. (2)

Many Americans see it differently. Secure mail standards protect every legitimate vote. They guard against abuse that erodes public trust. Citizens understand accountability in daily life. We track important documents. We secure our most vital processes. Why treat federal election ballots any less seriously?

Key Provisions Worth Supporting

The USPS proposal includes practical steps that deserve strong support in public comments.

First, envelope standards. Outbound and return ballot envelopes must use the official Election Mail logo. They must be automation-compatible. Each requires a uniquely serialized Intelligent Mail barcode for tracking. This improves processing speed and visibility. Mailpiece design review is recommended. USPS offers guidance and resources such as the Official Election Mail Guide. (1)

Second, optional pre-election notification. States can notify USPS in advance of plans to use the mail for ballots. This enables technical assistance and smoother operations.

Third, the mail-in and absentee participation list. States or authorized officials submit voter names and associated barcodes via a new Federal Ballot Mail Portal.

Lists can be updated up to the last day ballots may be mailed under state law. USPS compiles and returns a final list to the chief election official. States decide eligibility. This allows better matching of sent and returned ballots and provides data for law enforcement where needed.

Fourth, compliance verification. USPS checks before accepting outbound ballot mail. Pieces must meet standards and match the submitted list. Non-compliant mail may not proceed. This closes loopholes while protecting the flow of legitimate ballots.

These provisions build on existing USPS tools. They bring transparency and traceability to a vulnerable part of the election process. No voter loses rights. The system simply gains needed safeguards.

Push Back Against the Overreach Claims

Some officials frame this as federal intrusion. Yet USPS has longstanding authority to regulate the mails. The Constitution assigns Congress power over federal elections, with states handling administration.

Reasonable standards for ballot mail respect both levels of government. Americans reject the notion that security equals suppression. Secure elections strengthen democracy and ensure every citizen’s voice is heard equally.

We have seen the costs of weak safeguards. Untracked ballots and broken chain of custody invite doubt. Doubt fuels division. Families across the nation deserve confidence that their ballot arrives, gets counted, and counts as intended.

Action Item: Submit Your Comments Now

The comment period ends soon. July 2, 2026. Your voice matters. Public comments become part of the official record. Be clear, respectful, and specific. Reference provisions you support, such as tracking barcodes, the Election Mail logo, and the participation list. Explain how these measures protect integrity without undermining state control.

How to Submit:

Email is fastest. Send to PCFederalRegister@usps.gov. Include your name and address. Use subject line: “Ballot Mail.”

Mail or deliver written comments to: Director, Product Classification, U.S. Postal Service, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Room 4446, Washington, DC 20260-5015. (1)

As of this writing, there are less than 10,000 page views on the Federal Register Rule Page. Let’s change that!

Share this information widely. Forward to friends, family, and civic groups. Post on social media and community boards. When thousands of Americans speak up together, decision-makers take notice. Small things grow great through concord.

Share

Time for National Common Sense

This is not about partisanship. It is about protecting the foundation of self-government. Election mail should reflect the principles of honesty, accountability, and fair play that define our republic.

Some may resist change and prefer the status quo. Americans prefer secure elections that earn public trust. Support this rule. Submit comments. Contact your elected officials. Urge state election offices to engage constructively.

Our republic thrives when citizens participate. Not through despair, but through determined action. Defend the integrity of the ballot. Secure our elections for generations to come. The future of this nation depends on it.

Nancy Churchill is a writer and educator in rural eastern Washington State, and the lead educator at Influencing Olympia Effectively. She may be reached at DangerousRhetoric@pm.me. You can also connect with her on Substack and X. The opinions expressed in Influencing Olympia are her own.

SOURCES:

1) A Proposed Rule by the Postal Service on 06/02/2026. This document has a comment period that ends in 16 days. (07/02/2026)

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/06/02/2026-10968/ballot-mail-for-federal-elections#addresses

2) Washington Secretary of State Response to USPS Proposed Rule on Ballot Mail, May 29, 2026.

https://www.sos.wa.gov/about-office/news/2026/washington-secretary-state-response-usps-proposed-rule-ballot-mail

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

If this email was sent to you by a friend…

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric?



Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you!

If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar