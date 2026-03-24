Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

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Jennifer K's avatar
Jennifer K
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I’d checked on this earlier, as I think we had a Representative vote moderate last session before running to fill a vacated Senate seat — if the moderate appearing gloves didn’t come off, I suspect she’s flying under radar to win the seat. I’m waiting for the 2026 reports to become available. Thanks for all you do, Nancy! Worst session to date, but probably a harbinger of things to come if we can’t get out voting process worked out!

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