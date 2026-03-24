I got a great question today: Is there a central place to find how each legislator voted on bills that passed and their amendments?



The answer is “yes” AND “no”.

Legislator’s Voting Record

Each legislator’s voting record is available on their information page. Here’s how to find it, using my 7th District Senator Shelly Short as an example.

First navigate to leg.wa.gov.

Then click the “Legislator’s” tab.

Then type the name, “Short” in this example. Scroll down to find the link and click on her name.

You’ll end up here…

Scroll down to the bottom of the legislator page to find the voting record. Here is Senator Short’s voting record.



Notice that the last year available is 2025… Where is the 2026 voting record?

I made an inquiry and learned the following.

The House and Senate compile those voting records. Neither chamber starts to compile those before governor action is complete. I called both chamber’s work rooms and they said they hope to have them online by the end of June.

However, you don’t have to wait until June, if you are looking for the voting records for a particular bill, like the Millionaires Tax (6346) or the Sheriff Decertification Bill (5974).

So how did your legislator vote on the Millionaires Tax?

Let’s find out!

ALL Roll Call Votes on a Bill

First, Navigate to the Bill Info Page. In this example 6346, the millionaire’s tax.

Right below the status-at-a-glance box, under “Bill History” you’ll find a new link.

Click on “View all roll calls in this bill”.

These appear to be in order by Item and date.

Note the Chamber, Description, Motion, Item Number, and Date.

If the description has a Name, page, and Line number it’s an amendment.

You can very quickly track how your legislator voted on each amendment.

I don’t know why the Item Numbers skip some in the sequence but they do. The first two entries are Item 6 and Item 7.

If you scroll all the way to the very end of the page to quickly find the final passage:



If you scroll back up an entry, you’ll find the Senate concurrence with house amendments…

And above that final passage in the house.

Finding an Amendment

Let’s say you want to find a specific Amendment, like the one that would have mandated that the bill only apply to millionaires. I’m pretty sure that was a house amendment, but I don’t remember which legislator introduced that one.

Go back to the bill info page, scroll a little further down and you see the list of all amendments. Click on the amendment name to see the text of the amendment.

There were a LOT of amendments. If you look patiently, you’ll find the amendment you want.

Here’s where it gets tricky.

Sometimes amendments are voice vote, and sometimes they are a roll call vote. They also don’t vote on amendments in the order they appear on the list below. Refer back to the list of roll call votes. Remember the first on the Roll call list was Item 6, for Warnick Page 10 line 25? That was Amendment Number 693 below. I’m guessing that the first five amendments were by voice vote…



But I’d have to find the tvw recording for 2/16 to confirm that and I’m out of time today…



I hope you found this little tutorial helpful. Happy Digging. 🪏

Let’s hold YOUR legislator’s feet to the fire this coming election season! 🔥

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