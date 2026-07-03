Supreme Court Interviews: Dave Larson
On your primary ballot, running for Position Five against three opponents
About this series
This is the fourth in a series of video interviews with candidates running for the Washington State Supreme Court. I will make every effort to ask the same questions (or type of questions) of each candidate, so that you can more easily compare them.
I’ve added video titles for each section of the interview, so you can scrub through to find the areas you find most interesting. (Easier to do on Rumble - link below)
About the race for Position FIVE
This August, Washington voters will vote in the primary for Supreme Court Position 5. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.
Justice Barbara Madsen retired early. Governor Bob Ferguson appointed Theo Angelis, a former K&L Gates colleague with no judicial experience, to the seat in March 2026.
The primary is August 4. Four candidates are on your ballot with the top two advancing to November.
Judge Dave Larson (Ret.) offers 41 years of legal experience, including 23 years as a trial lawyer and 18 years as a judge. He ran the Federal Way Municipal Court for 16 years and holds an AV Preeminent rating. He has run for the Supreme Court four times and nearly won in 2024.
The Washington State Republican Party endorsed him early because of the income tax case, LEOFF 1 lawsuit, and sheriff decertification challenges heading to the court. As of this writing, He has raised roughly 218,000 dollars.
Additional Information
Candidate Website: Dave Larson
The most recent Dangerous Rhetoric article on the Supreme Court races was for Position 3.
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I met Judge Larson when I was a superior court judge. I was impressed with his understanding of the law and our constitution. Today, watching your interview, I learned that he also understands procedures and effects of different sentencing methods. I have been supporting his candidacy and will continue to do so. I hope and pray he gets elected and is able to steer the Washington Supreme Court into more responsible and effective running of the court system here.