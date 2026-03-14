Just in case you don’t have time to be on X/twitter for two hours a day, here’s a Sine Die wrap up with this morning’s post-session reactions.

Sleeping Giant awakens:

Rich people unpatriotic?

Heywood: Washington’s economically illiterate left-wing aspiring basement “institute” (NPI) published “5 Things” to debunk concerns about the new income tax. (Thread) Below 👇🏻

Point 1: “Only the highest slice of income faces the top rate.”

That’s… exactly what the critics said.

Congratulations on restating the argument you came here to defeat.

Point 2: “Only income above $1 million faces the new tax.”

Also exactly what critics said.

Two points in. Zero rebuttals delivered. Stunning pace.

Point 3: “Effective rates are much lower than marginal rates.”

Nobody was talking about effective rates.

Critics cited the marginal rate. NPI quietly swapped the metric because the actual number is uncomfortable.

That’s not a fact check. That’s a shell game.

Point 4: “Washington still won’t have the highest rate.”

This is the only point with any math in it — California’s 13.3% beats 9.9%.

But Washington had a 0% income tax for 117 years.

The comparison isn’t WA vs CA. It’s WA vs WA yesterday. Zero to nearly 10% overnight doesn’t get better because Sacramento exists.

Point 5: “It’s patriotic to be a taxpayer and pay your dues.”

There it is.

When the math runs out, call wealthy people unpatriotic for considering their options.

This is condescension dressed up as civics.

The tell: NPI never mentioned that Howard Schultz announced his move to Miami the same day the bill passed.

Not a hypothetical. Not a threat. Done deal. Day one.

Behavior > theory. Every time.

160,000 people signed in con on the legislatures own website — the most unpopular bill in state history by 5x.

NPI’s response: “Actually you should feel good about paying more.”

November is coming.

The Seattle Times continues to fail:

For the Free School Lunch Amendment Rejected:

Amendment Rejected to lock in the $1M threshold:

Watch the whole video on Fox Business:

Here’s some highlights:

“If this were actually tax revenue problem… Wouldn’t states with no state tax have blowout budget deficits? If this truly a taxation problem. It’s not, it’s a spending problem. Taxes are NOT the solution.” “Straight up wealth confiscation. It’s immoral and impractical. It’s failed everywhere it’s been tried... Wealth confiscation is the central plank of marxist manifesto…”

It’s a money grab :

Are you willing to fight for it?

Washington State friends... An important lesson from the Odyssey: A man’s home is not truly his unless he is willing to fight for it.

Stay and Fight! 🔥

Action Item: From Future 42

Influencers take action!

Write your governor. Link in the Future 42 article.

Residents can contact Governor Ferguson now and urge him to veto the income tax bill. The decision now rests with Governor Ferguson.

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING and FOR TAKING ACTION!

Remember, little is much when God is in it!

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