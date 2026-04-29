Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

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Chris
Apr 30

Justices of the Washington State Supreme Court,

I am writing to express my opposition to the proposed amendments to CrR 3.2 and CrRLJ 3.2, that would significantly reduce bail requirements. This would pose a direct threat to society at large. We have seen the disaster of “no bail” policies in other states. People that should be alive have been killed by criminals let out with no bail or reduced bail.

Please do not change the current policy of bail.

Thank you

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
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Nancy D Churchill
Apr 30

Did you comment? So many of you did! Thank you!

Last time I checked there were over 790 comment!

Court Spokesperson Ferrell noted that “the proposal is receiving by far the most public comments of any proposed rule change that is currently pending for public comment.”

Read more at: https://www.theolympian.com/news/politics-government/article315437307.html#storylink=cpy

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