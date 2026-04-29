Bottom Line up Front. TAKE ACTION!

“The proposed bail rule change threatens public safety by weakening accountability and making it easier for repeat offenders to skip court. The public comment period is open through April 30.

I urge you to submit comments to supreme@courts.wa.gov and tell the Washington State Supreme Court to reject this reckless proposal. Not sure what to say? Review other submitted comments at this link: bit.ly/4ccWXjb. They range from simple to formal and clearly show why this change must be stopped.

Washingtonians deserve a justice system that puts law-abiding citizens first. This dangerous rule weakens accountability, rewards flight, and puts victims last. If you care about public safety, do not stay silent. Send a strong message to the justices: “Reject this proposal.”

Your voice matters, but only if you use it. Speak up for public safety now, before it’s too late.”

At the end of March, I shared some information on a proposed rule that would drastically change how bail could be imposed. In short, it would drastically reduce the use of bail and also create major problems for county clerks.



You can dig into the details in my original article.

This article was picked up by Lars Larsen…

Then by Brandi Kruse…

And also Charlie Harger…



Pllease submit comments to supreme@courts.wa.gov and tell the Washington State Supreme Court to reject this reckless proposal!

Leave a comment

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

If this email was sent to you by a friend…

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric?

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you!

If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar