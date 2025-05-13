I just realized yesterday that HB 1296 👀 is still sitting on Governor Bob Ferguson’s desk waiting for a signature. This bill would significantly weaken key protections in Initiative 2081, the parental rights measure passed overwhelmingly by voters in 2024.

Supporters claim HB 1296 is just a “clarification.” But in reality, it strips parents of access to their children’s medical records 🩺, allows schools to withhold information about health services provided to students 💊, and erodes parental authority 🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 under the guise of bureaucratic cleanup.

“The bill has faced fierce opposition from Republican lawmakers and parental rights advocates, who say the measure rolls back important protections parents just voted for.”

— Washington State Standard

Parental Rights Overhaul Gains Final Approval in WA Legislature

🛑 Why This Matters

This is a direct attack on your role as a parent. If Governor Ferguson signs this bill, it will:

Create new loopholes that keep parents in the dark

Weaken the accountability schools and medical providers have to families

Undermine the will of the voters who passed I-2081

Remember: House Bill 1296 includes an emergency clause, which means it would take effect immediately upon the governor's signature and would not be subject to a voter referendum. This provision has been a point of contention, with opponents arguing that it circumvents the democratic process and undermines the intent of Initiative 2081, which was approved by voters in 2024

There’s still a chance we can still stop it—using the pressure of a letter writing campaign.

✍️ TAKE ACTION: Tell the Governor to Veto HB 1296

Contact Governor Ferguson and respectfully ask him to veto House Bill 1296. Here’s how:

👉 Send Gov. Ferguson an e-message 🔗

Be short. Be direct. Be respectful—but firm.

✔️ Mention the bill number: 1296

✔️ Ask for his veto

✔️ Explain briefly why it matters to you

✔️ Ask him to veto the emergency clause if he doesn’t veto the entire bill.

Need help writing your message? This quick guide breaks it down:

📝 The Final Countdown: How to Influence the Governor Before He Signs

📣 Every Voice Counts

Don’t let your parental rights get signed away without a fight. The clock is ticking—and your voice can make the difference.

Let Governor Ferguson know: We voted for parental rights. We expect him to honor them.

