Check out these two horrible bills dropped MONDAY 1/5. One is anti-initiative the other is new taxes for animal shelters (even if you don't own animals).





HB 2258

OPPOSE. This bill imposes taxes for animal shelters on everyone, not just animal owners.

HB 2259

OPPOSE. This bill makes it hard to run an initiative in a number of ways. They want to kill the initiative and referendum process.

SB 5973

OPPOSE. Same as Companion HB 2259.

You know what to do, right?

Send a comment to your legislators.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

How to find out which bills are in a committee

An influencer asked me yesterday how to figure out all the Education bills.

Here’s the instructions I sent him… Insert “your favorite topic/committee” if you want to follow another topic.

Go to Bill information and reports —? https://app.leg.wa.gov/bi/ Choose: Bills in and out of Committee



Choose the Current 2025-2026 Biennium Next page, choose the chamber (house) or (Senate)



Choose Education Committee (or any another committee)



Select a report type (IN) Hit SEARCH. That gives you the list of bills that carried over from last session and are sitting in that committee.



You might also want to run a list of what is in the House Early Learning Committee, and the House Post Secondary Education and Workforce Committee



In the Senate you have the

Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee

Higher Education and Workforce.



Right now, all the “left over bills” are just hanging out in committee.

Don’t forget, some of them may be in RULES… so be sure keep an eye on that one. Those are ready to go to the floor at a moment’s notice.



