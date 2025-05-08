🧩 The legislative session may be over—but the real action is happening now.

Dozens of bills passed by the Washington State Legislature are currently waiting for Governor Ferguson’s signature. That means there’s still time to speak out before these bills become law.

Whether you want to block bad policy or support good reform, now is the time to act.

🔎 Step 1: Track What’s Been Signed—and What Hasn’t

Governor Ferguson doesn’t sign everything at once. Some bills are rushed through with a press event. Others wait for scheduling.

The best place to track what’s already been signed—and what’s coming up—is the Governor’s Bill Action page:

👉 https://governor.wa.gov/official-actions/bill-actions

This site updates regularly and lists every bill the Governor has signed, vetoed, or is still reviewing. Save this URL, and check often to see what bills are scheduled to be signed in the next week or so.

📉 Optional backup tool:

You can also use the Selected Step Report Governor's actions (2025-26):

👉 LINK

⚠️ Just note—it often lags behind the Governor’s official site.

📋 Step 2: What’s Still Waiting on His Desk?

Want to see the list of bills not yet signed?

Use this Selected Step Report: Passed Legislature (2025-26):

👉 LINK

How to use the report:

Click “View All” Click on the Date heading to sort by Date. Then click on “Status” until the arrow points down. Status (Down Arrow) Scroll down until you see the ones labeled “Del to Gov”

These are the bills that passed both the House and Senate and are now just one signature away from becoming law. 🚨

📬 Step 3: Contact the Governor—Right Now

Pick your favorite issue. Then tell Governor Ferguson what you want him to do.

Be short. Be direct. Be respectful—but firm.

✔️ Mention the bill number

✔️ Say whether you support or oppose it

✔️ Explain briefly why it matters to you

Every message gets counted. Every comment adds pressure.

💥 Final Word: This Is Where Your Voice Still Matters

If you thought the session was over—think again. Until that pen hits paper, it’s not done.

If you care about taxes, public safety, school policies, housing laws, or government overreach—don’t stay silent.

Make your voice the last one the Governor hears before he signs.

☀️ Tomorrow… let’s talk about the wildfire budget…



A friend asked me about the article below from the Seattle Times about the wildfire budget with the following comment: “If schools burn because of a lack of resources to fight fires, we have a big problem.”



“WA lawmakers slash wildfire budget in half”, Seattle Times, May 8, 20205.

