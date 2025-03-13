The battle of HB 1296 - Which Repeals the Parents Bill of Rights

This bill is the last big floor fight before cutoff. It was introduced right before the cutoff deadline.



If you take a look at the bill, there’s about 100 amendments! It might be a long night!

You might send ONE MORE EMAIL to the House Leadership: laurie.jinkins@leg.wa.gov,, joe.fitzgibbon@leg.wa.gov, lillian.ortiz-self@leg.wa.gov, drew.stokesbary@leg.wa.gov, Peter.Abbarno@leg.wa.gov



Just say “I OPPOSE 1296” - Keep it simple!

Email NOW!

Who is Leadership?

In a recent email, I recommended that my readers try to “email leadership” rather than the entire house or senate. Which lead to the obvious question: Who is Leadership?

In the Washington State Legislature, each chamber has leaders for both the Democratic and Republican caucuses. As of March 12, 2025, the four primary caucus leaders are:

Washington State Senate:

Democratic Caucus:

• President Pro Tempore: Steve Conway (District 29)

• Majority Leader: Jamie Pedersen (District 43)

• Majority Caucus Chair: Bob Hasegawa (District 11)

Republican Caucus:

• Republican Leader: John Braun (District 20)

• Republican Caucus Chair: Judy Warnick (District 13)

Washington House of Representatives:

Democratic Caucus:

• Speaker of the House: Laurie Jenkins (District 27)

• Majority Leader: Joe Fitzgibbon (District 34)

• Majority Caucus Chair: Lillian Ortiz-Self (District 21)

Republican Caucus:

• Minority Leader: Drew Stokesbary (District 31)

• Minority Caucus Chair: Peter Abbarno (District 20)

These leaders are responsible for guiding their respective party members in legislative activities and strategy within the Washington State Legislature.

In the Master Spreadsheet, there is a new “Leadership” tab containing the email addresses for these fine public servants. Send them some love and enlightenment: NO NEW TAXES, CUT SPENDING. Send to Jinkins and Conway, cc the rest.

Now, let’s look at tomorrow’s public hearings.

Most of what we will consider tomorrow has been passed out of the house of origin, but NOT everything. There’s some new bills getting their first public hearings, too!

These will be considered NTIB (Necessary to implement the budget.

PRO BILL

SB 5780 - Concerning reimbursement payments for replacing student transportation vehicles. - Testify NEW NTIB?



Bill summary: Provides that the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction must reduce vehicle reimbursement payments for school districts that have been awarded grants or rebates to replace the same vehicle.

Best guess: This Republican sponsored bill may help small rural school districts. Support. LWSD is CON.

CON BILLS

(The only 8 am bill) SHB 1080 - Concerning fee disclosure for lodging accommodations. - Testify

ESSB 5360 - Concerning environmental crimes. - Testify

SSB 5494 - Protecting Washington communities from lead-based paint. - Testify

HB 1046 - Motor vehicle damage/rescue. - Testify

EHB 1052 - Clarifying a hate crime offense. - Testify

ESHB 1135 - Ensuring that local government planning complies with the growth management act. - Testify

SSB 5085 - Concerning three of Washington state's closed retirement plans. - Testify

HB 1494 - Concerning the property tax exemptions for new and rehabilitated multiple-unit dwellings in urban centers. - Testify

SB 5711 - Defining the rental or lease of individual storage space at self-service storage facilities as a retail transaction for the imposition of business and occupation and sales and use taxes. - Testify

📣 Call to Action! GO Hit the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Your legislator is hoping to see someone from his or her LD show up in committee!

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

