Prefiled Bills

Please go to the Prefiled Bills Tab.

Every bill prefiled up to Friday afternoon (12/26 has been added to the sheet, and has an AI generated description about the intent of the bill.



When I have them, I have added links to related news stories to provide additional information.



I’ve made a first pass assessment of these bills. I could be wrong, so please check my work and let me know if you have different information regarding these items.

Green = Good Bill, support.

Red = Bad Bill, oppose

Yellow = Watch. I'm concerned about the topic, but still unsure if the bill is good or bad. Some bills are needed, but obviously need work (amendments).

ACTION ACTION ACTION

If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that I want you to channel your frustration into action.

This is a GREAT TIME to send a comment to your legislators on your bills of concern!



Why? Because session hasn’t started yet, but the legislators are ALSO reviewing the bills and trying to figure them out. Your knowledge and opinions are invaluable additions to their preparations.

“Do Not Impugn the Motives of the Members…”

You’ll hear this phrase during floor debate. The meaning of IMPUGN is to assail by words or arguments; especially : oppose or attack as false or lacking integrity.



This is just common sense. If you want to persuade someone to your point of view, you must first approach them with respect. Strike the words “Demoncrat” or “RINO” from your vocabulary as you want to be EFFECTIVE.

Focus on positive and enthusiastic relationship building.



If you’re feeling anger or frustration, use an AI tool to improve the tone of your message or make it more persuasive. Bring facts and data, and follow up with how the legislation will impact your life. Legislators ARE looking for stories that touch their hearts, but they can’t hear you if you lead with a personal attack on their intentions.

Contact me with additional information or corrections

Like I said, I’m not perfect.

So if you see a mistake or you think I’m misunderstanding a piece of legislation, be sure to email or message me.

However, we may also disagree. That’s cool, too. That’s how the sausage is made. We all bring different life experiences, knowledge, skills, and concerns to the table.

Do the work, give the results to God

I know for sure that YOU showing up and testifying and commenting on bills DOES MAKE A DIFFERENCE: 👇🏻

Do not get too hung up on seeing the results of your labor. Just show up every day and do the work. May God bless you and encourage your spirit this session!

