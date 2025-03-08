Late last night into the early hours this morning Washington State House Republicans fought hard for your 2A rights! After many hours of debate... they were able to prevent a vote on 1163 last night.

📣 ACTION ITEM NO 1: THIS BILL IS still on the floor calendar, so this battle is not over!

Please take a minute to make a comment on this bill AGAIN right now! Just click the button below. The House is in session again this morning at 11 am.

Oppose 1163

ACTION ITEM No2:

At 1:45 am this morning, Rep. Goodman (D) dropped a striking amendment on HB 1399-Sheriffs, chiefs, etc.

Friends, can someone review this striker, and let us know what he's changed? You can find it in the Floor Calendar for 3/8/25. This bill was already bad... is the striker WORSE? Send me a dm, or leave a comment!

1399-S2 Goodman Striker

Other Very Bad bills on the Floor Calendar 🚨

(click the number, leave a comment today)

HB 1217 Residential tenants. Rent cap bill

HB 1296 Public education system. Repeals the Parents Bill of Rights

HB 1195 Housing & shelters. Override local control.

Bills that have passed since our last email:

📣 Action Items for the bills on the following list:

First, click on the bill numbers below and “send a comment on this bill.”



If you support a a bill, your comment should be “Please support this bill”



If you oppose a bill, your comment should be “Please oppose this bill.”



Don’t allow long odds to stop you from “speaking truth to power.” 📣

Here’s your action list for the bills below:

(pro-con-absent-excused)

HOUSE BILLS ⬇️ (comments to your Senator)

HB 1131 Concerning clemency and pardons. Passed House: 53-44-0-1.

HB 1232 Concerning private detention facilities. Passed House: 56-38-0-4.

HB 1308 Access to personnel records. Passed House: 56-41-0-1.

HB 1647 Surface mine reclamation.Passed House: 55-42-0-1.

HB 1696 Covenant homeownership prg. Passed House: 57-39-0-2.

HB 1875 Sick leave/immigration. Passed House 58-39-0-1.

HB 1791 Local real estate excise tax, Passed House 60-37-0-1.

SENATE BILLS ⬇️ (comments to your Reps.)

SB 5041 Concerning unemployment insurance benefits for striking or lockout workers. Passed Senate: 28-21-0-0.

SB 5098 Restricting the possession of weapons on the premises of state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and county fair facilities. Passed Senate: 28-21-0-0.

SB 5123 Expanding protections for certain students to promote inclusivity in public schools. Passed Senate:30-19-0-0.

SB 5284 Solid waste management. Passed Senate: 27-22-0-0.

SB 5494 Lead-based paint. Passed Senate: 31-18-0-0

SB 5632 Confidentiality/interstate. Passed Senate: 30-19-0-0

From CLW: “SB 5632 - expanding Washington’s Shield Law which makes WA a sanctuary state for abortion and “gender affirming care.” Bill now moves to the House”

SB 5701 Joint labor manage. records. Passed Senate: 30-19-0-0.

SB 5721 Automobile insurance. Passed Senate: 29-20-0-0.

SB 5686 Foreclosure mediation prg. Passed Senate: 30-19-0-0.

Please note these bills for after cutoff. The spreadsheet has been updated. 👩‍💻

(Note, many MORE bills than these were passed, but most of them were nearly unanimous. IGNORE.)

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? Yesterday’s article: Citizen Activism Works! 🔗

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar

House Republicans: STOP BAD BILLS PAGE 🔗

Visit these pages to discover the bills of greatest concern to our legislators!