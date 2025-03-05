We’re going to cover two topics this newsletter. First, we’re going to look at what passed out off the floor on Tuesday. You will want to track these as they jump to hearings in the opposite after cutoff.

Next, we’re going to continue reviewing bills that are hanging around in the House Rules committee, but today we’ll focus on bills that we recommend that you oppose. Like yesterday, for those bills, we want to take two actions. Let’s go!

REMINDER: COMMENT, THEN WRITE

First, click on the bill numbers below and “send a comment on this bill.”



If you support a a bill, your comment should be “Please support this bill and help get it passed in the House.”



If you oppose a bill, your comment should be “Please oppose this bill and do not bring it to the floor for a vote.”

After you comment on the bills, you can also send an email (one per bill) to the members of the House Rules Committee. You can find the list of members at the top of the “House Rules” tab in the Master Spreadsheet. The email message should very simple, as I described Week 8 on the Floor 🔗.

I’ve received reports from some that their email is getting locked down when sending bulk emails. It’s not you. It’s anti-spam law in action. Try sending to a smaller group, or to one at a time. Try sending every 10 minutes. You’ll have to experiment and be creative in order to not get flagged as a “spammer.”

If you’re working ahead of me and you’ve already finished with House Rules, the Senate Rules Tab is now completely up to date. 🙌🏻

But first, floor action from Tuesday 3/4

(pro-con-absent-excused)

HB 1081 Establishing consumer protections for owners of solicited real estate. Passed House 56-39-0-3.

HB 1135 Ensuring that local government planning complies with the growth management act. Passed House 56-40-0-2.

HB 1774 Lease of unused highway land. Passed House 70-27-0-1.

Comment on these bills ⬆️, send to your SENATOR. “Please oppose this bill.”

SB 5360 Environmental crimes. Passed Senate 29-20-0-0.

SB 5414 Social equity impact/audits. Passed Senate 30-19-0-0.

SB 5525 Layoffs. Passed Senate 30-19-0-0.

Comment on these bills ⬆️, send to your two REPS. “Please oppose this bill.”

Please note these bills for after cutoff. The spreadsheet has been updated. 👩‍💻

(Note, many MORE bills than these were passed, but most of them were nearly unanimous. IGNORE.)

OPPOSE THESE HOUSE BILLS

These are all bills that we opposed during public hearings. With our comments and emails, we hope to prevent them from going to the floor. Bill details are in the Master Spreadsheet. You may not oppose all of these, but please do the two action items for the ones you are most concerned about.

With your help, we may be able to block them in Rules Committee!



This is NOT every “CON” bill in the rules committee spreadsheet, just the most critical bills that we really need to push back on!

Antifamily Bills

HB 1296 Public education system (repeals the parents bill of rights)

Public Safety & 2A Impact

HB 1399 Sheriffs, chiefs, etc.

HB 1400 Officer certification

HB 1119 Supervision compliance

HB 1125Providing judicial discretion to modify sentences in the interest of justice.

HB 1131 Clemency and pardons

HB 1132 Bulk firearm purchases (2A limit - VERY BAD BILL)

HB 1152 Firearm storage (2A limit - VERY BAD BILL)

HB 1163 Firearm purchase (2A Limit - VERY BAD BILL)

HB 1178 Sentencing enhancements (Public Safety)

HB 1196 Voting rights/convictions

Climate Taxation

HB 1409 Clean fuels program (increases consumer costs)

HB 1462 Hydrofluorocarbons (increases consumer costs)

HB 1150 Solid waste management (a backdoor tax, increases costs of groceries VERY BAD)

Healthcare Impact

HB 1531 Communicable disease (VERY BAD - Removes local control in health emergency)

HB 1102 Veteran support and services (raises taxes)

HB 1123 Health carrier reimbursement (negative impact on healthcare)

Housing Impact

HB 1015 Energy labeling/residential (increases cost of housing)

HB 1044 County REET admin. fees (raises taxes)

HB 1195 Housing & shelters (reduces local control)

HB 1217 Residential tenants (rent control, reduces housing supply)

HB 1380 Public property regulations (allows homeless camping)

📣 Call to Action! GO Hit the "HB ####" links above, then choose the first button "send a comment on on this bill." LEAVE YOUR COMENT!

Next, Write the HouseRules Committee using these addresses.

This is a long list to oppose, but these are hanging out in committee, so you have time to work through it. Do some today, some tomorrow… slow and steady wins the race.

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

