I have to go to a meeting this evening, so we’re only going to take a quick look a the bills that were passed yesterday, March 5.

These bills will be having public hearings in the opposite house starting next week. Before we look at the list, I want to answer a few questions for you.

Why did I recommend that you contact Senators for the House Bills, and Reps. for the Senate bills? Did I get confused?

Well, I do often get easily confused, but not this time! 😅

The reason is “Cross over.”

Next Wednesday, March 12, is “House of Origin cutoff.” That means that every bill that is going to stay alive the rest of the session MUST be passed in it’s house of origin: House bills have to pass in the House, Senate bills have to pass in the Senate.



Next Thursday, we’ll start the Public Hearings on these bills ALL OVER AGAIN, with House Bills crossing over to Senate hearings, and Senate Bills crossing over to have hearings in the House.



That’s good for citizen activists, because we now have a better, more informed understanding of the problems with some of these bills! We have the first hearings and floor debates to consider in our research and testimony in the next round of public hearings.



Back to why: Your Senators are going to see the house bills for the very first time. They need to receive your “comment on this bill” to better inform their thinking. Vice-versa with the Representatives. The Reps. need to know more about the Senate bills.

Here’s your Action Items for the bills on the following list:

First, click on the bill numbers below and “send a comment on this bill.”



If you support a a bill, your comment should be “Please support this bill”



If you oppose a bill, your comment should be “Please oppose this bill.”

Why “leave a comment” on these bills? Some of these we haven’t looked at!

Look at the votes. The following bills are the most “controversial.”

Controversy means long hearings, lots of testimony, and lots of amendments—both in hearings and on the floor. Strategically, these bills may allow us to slow down the progress of all bills, not just these, because TIME is the most valuable resource for the legislators.

For the bills that are new to us, our legislators were nearly UNITED in opposing them! Research time. Let’s see if we can figure out why!

Remember, the Democrats can basically pass anything they want, but we’ve already proven this year that with enough public push back, we can discourage them for advancing their worst ideas. They just DON’T have the time to fight EVERY battle. We want to force them to make some hard choices about which battles they’re going to fight.



Don’t allow long odds to stop you from “speaking truth to power.” 📣

Leave a comment

Here’s your action list for the bills passed Wednesday 3/5:

(pro-con-absent-excused)

HOUSE BILLS ⬇️ (comments to your Senator)

HB 1154 Ensuring environmental and public health protection from solid waste handling facility operations. Passed House: 58-39-0-1

HB 1174 Concerning court interpreters. Passed House: 66-31-0-1

HB 1233 Concerning work programs for incarcerated persons. Passed House: 58-39-0-1

HB 1551 Cannabis social equity prg. Passed House: 57-39-0-2.

HB 1382 All payers claim database. Passed House: 58-39-0-1.

HB 1440 Civil forfeiture proceedings. Passed House: 64-33-0-1.

HB 1418 PTBA governing body members. Passed House: 64-33-0-1

HB 1462 Hydrofluorocarbons. Passed House: 59-38-0-1

HB 1491 Transit-oriented housing dev. Passed House: 58-39-0-1.

HB 1494 Multiple-unit dwellings/tax Passed House: 63-34-0-1.

HB 1829 Tribal warrants. Passed House: 61-36-0-1

SENATE BILLS ⬇️ (comments to your Reps.)

SB 5463 Industrial insurance/duties. Passed Senate: 29-20-0-0

SB 5023 Providing labor market protections for domestic workers. Passed Senate: 29-20-0-0

Please note these bills for after cutoff. The spreadsheet has been updated. 👩‍💻

(Note, many MORE bills than these were passed, but most of them were nearly unanimous. IGNORE.)

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? Yesterday’s article: Citizen Activism Works! 🔗

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar

House Republicans: STOP BAD BILLS PAGE 🔗

Visit these pages to discover the bills of greatest concern to our legislators!