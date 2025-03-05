We’re going to cover two topics this newsletter. First, we’re going to look at what passed out of the House Monday. You will want to track these as they jump to hearings in the Senate after cutoff.

Next, we’re going to start reviewing bills that are hanging around in the House Rules committee, waiting to get called to the floor. For those bills, we want to take two actions. Let’s go!

COMMENT, THEN WRITE

First, click on the bill numbers below and “send a comment on this bill.”



If you support a a bill, your comment should be “Please support this bill and help get it passed in the House.”



If you oppose a bill, your comment should be “Please oppose this bill and do not bring it to the floor for a vote.”

After you comment on the bills, you can also send an email (one per bill) to the members of the House Rules Committee. You can find the list of members at the top of the “House Rules” tab in the Master Spreadsheet. The email message should very simple, as I described Week 8 on the Floor 🔗.

If you’re working ahead of me and you’ve already finished with House Rules, the Senate Rules Tab is now completely up to date. 🙌🏻

OTHER SPREADSHEET UPDATES



I also updated the House Bills tab and the Senate Bills tab with the newest bills to be introduced, so take a look. Do a find on the “last updated” date at the top of those tabs, and you’ll jump down to the bottom of the sheet. [Mon 03-04 at 2:21 PM]

Floor Action from Monday 3/3

(pro-con-absent-excused)

HB 1291 Maternity services costs. Passed House: 56-39-0-3

HB 1390 Community protection program. Passed House: 55-42-0-1

HB 1488 Conservation district limits. Passed House: 57-39-0-2

HB 1244 Concerning training as an alternative to driver license suspension for the accumulation of certain traffic infractions. Passed House: 58-39-0-1

HB 1080 Concerning fee disclosure for lodging accommodations. Passed House: 58-39-0-1

HB 1430 APRN & PA reimbursement. Passed House: 60-36-0-2

HB 1177 Concerning the child welfare housing assistance program. Passed House: 62-35-0-1

Please note these bills for after cutoff. You might want to get a jump on things by sending your Senator your “oppose” comment! on these. 👩‍💻

House Republicans: STOP BAD BILLS PAGE 🔗

Visit these pages to discover the bills of greatest concern to our legislators!

SUPPORT THESE HOUSE BILLS

These are all bills that we supported during public hearings. They deserve to go to the floor. Details are in the Master Spreadsheet. You may not support all of these, but please do the two action items for the ones you like.

With your help, we may get them pulled to the floor!

HB 1004 Increasing the personal property tax exemption.

HB 1065 Family burial grounds

HB 1079 Remote testing

HB 1085 School safety/penalties

HB 1091 SVP supervision credit

HB 1098 County local roads

HB 1261 Open space incidental use

HB 1376 Capital gains tax prepayment

HB 1403 Condominium construction

HB 1414 CTE careers work group

HB 1550 Electric vehicle batteries

HB 1646 DNR civil enforcement appeal

HB 1648 Child care qualifications

HB 1651 Teacher residency & apprent.

HB 1656 Wildfire costs/securitizing

HB 1705 Large animal veterinarians

HB 1707 Noxious weeds list/crops

HB 1782 Campaign reporting timeline

HJR 4200 Personal property taxation

📣 Call to Action! GO Hit the “HB ####” links above, then choose the first button “send a comment on on this bill.” LEAVE YOUR COMENT! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Next, Write the HouseRules Committee using these addresses. 🔗

This is a long list, but these are hanging out in committee, so you have time to work through it. Do some today, some tomorrow… slow and steady wins the race.

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

