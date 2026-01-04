Action Item One: Spread the word about this work!

As of January 3rd we have 962 subscribers and an astounding 700% increase in views over 90 days. THANK YOU!



Help save Washingon by growing this newsletter! Can we make it to 1000 subscribers before January 12th? Please share Influencing Olympia with your friends, families, and clubs.

Share Influencing Olympia Effectively



Some try to persuade me that Washington state is already lost, that our work is useless. I couldn’t disagree more. Our work following the legislature and testifying in committees MAKES A DIFFERENCE!



How do I know? The House Republican Caucus is asking us to get involved! WATCH HERE ——>

Get Involved!

As Rep. Steele notes, “some take silence as agreement,” so MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!

Action Item Two: Join our activist team on X!



Please join the Influencing Olympia Activist Team 🔗 on X!

Discuss bills. 🗣️

Share ideas. 💡

Support and encourage. 🥰

Fight, fight, fight! 💪🏻

You can also help our movement grow by sharing these newsletters with your like-minded friends.

Action Item Three: Make Housing Affordable Again!

Below, we have three bills to for you to comment on.

Please make note of the bill numbers and follow these through the session.

Send a comment to your legislators. (SUPPORT)

Get Email Notifications.

WHY??

A reader notes:

This bill wasn't listed as a support but I wanted to offer a reason to change this one to a support. My husband is a building official and has informed me that this bill enacting a pause would be hugely beneficial to them. Pausing updates to the energy and building codes cuts costs for building departments and therefore builders. Especially the energy code has provided heavy burdens to builders and these challenges contribute to costs of buildings and housing.

The building energy codes passed last year can only be described as “abusive.” They increase the price of building, slow down inspections, restrict housing supply and don’t really do anything to improve the home. Support this new bill; send a comment.



By the way, I’m so grateful whenever someone sends me inside information like this! This is a huge timesaver for the activist entire team! If you have information to share, you can make a comment on a newsletter or send an email to info@influencingolympia.com.

Send a comment to your legislators. (SUPPORT)

Get Email Notifications.

WHY??

This Washington bill ties major climate programs to timely greenhouse gas reporting by the Department of Ecology.

It requires quarterly full emissions inventories starting Jan. 1, 2027 (for the prior year). Non-compliance immediately halts programs like zero-emission vehicles, refrigerant management, cap-and-invest, clean fuels, renewable standards, and building energy standards.

The bill demands data-driven accountability for high-cost policies and reaffirms targets: 1990 levels by 2020 to net-zero by 2050.

Send a comment to your legislators. (SUPPORT)

Get Email Notifications.

WHY??

This bill allows small, rural school districts with 1,000 or fewer students located in a specific climate zone (which includes 21 counties in eastern Washington) to be exempt from requirements to install renewable energy generation systems in new buildings or additions larger than 10,000 square feet.

By January 1, 2027, the state building code council must amend the Washington state energy code to create this exemption and cannot require these eligible school districts to achieve additional efficiency package credits to qualify.

The exemption is part of broader efforts to encourage energy efficiency in building construction while recognizing that some districts may face challenges in implementing renewable energy systems due to their size, location, or limited resources.

Here’s our recent article explaining how to access the 2026 Master Spreadsheet:

Leave a comment

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Remember to join the Influencing Olympia Activist Team 🔗 on X!

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You will enjoy this article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar