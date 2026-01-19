1 pm BILL LIST ONLY (There’s just SO MANY BILLS! 😵‍💫)

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (3 bills)

🍀 SB 6076 - Streamlining consumer-owned utility procurement requirements for clean energy generation, energy storage, transmission, and distribution projects.

Testify

🍀 HB 2155 - Concerning the use of nursing titles.

Testify

AI’s can’t be nurses 😬

🍀 HB 2337 - Concerning training requirements for individual providers caring for a family member.

Testify

2337 Bill Summary > Repeals the requirement that long-term care workers caring only for family members must begin continuing education requirements beginning January 1, 2027.

🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

(16 bills! STAY STRONG 💪🏻)

Don’t let “Captcha” beat you!! Fight Fight Fight!

🚨 HB 2439 - Enhancing public health by modifying cigarette, vapor product, and tobacco product policy. TAX BILL

Testify

More regulation, more taxes.

🚨 HB 2483 - Creating a data broker registry.

Testify

🚨 HB 2400 - Concerning social media content creation. TAX BILL.

Testify

25th D Club > 2400 > Without grinding through a lot of details, this bill seeks to capitalize on social media content creators by regulating them and taxing them. There is even language that would look to engage creators out of state who have a reach into Washington. The whole notion is ridiculous.

🚨 HB 2429 - Supporting children and youth behavioral health.

Testify

Codifying a Cradle-to-25 Behavioral Health System in Washington

🚨 HB 2364 - Concerning the legislative-executive poverty reduction task force.

Testify

2364 > NC > Modifies an existing board making it more woke: "collaborate with and seek advice from the Washington economic justice alliance in supporting the 10-year plan to dismantle poverty." etc.. and other woke stuff...

🚨 SB 5984 - Concerning regulation of artificial intelligence companion chatbots. Testify

Digital ID - Conservative Ladies of America

🚨 SB 6119 - Concerning 6PPD and regrettable 6PPD substitutes in tires. Testify

NC. >Make tires less safe “for the salmon”

🚨 HB 2437 - Establishing fee authority for accreditation services provided to opioid treatment programs by the department of health. Testify

NC > Oppose. I do not want the WSDOH to have any additional powers, or “feemaking ability.” Note this allows more rulemaking. This is lawmaking by unelected bureaucrats. OPPOSE.

🚨 HB 2249 - Amending the state civil service statutes to include Washington technology solutions network and security systems employees.

Testify

🚨 HB 2475 - Concerning language accessible public programs, activities, and services conducted, operated, or administered by state agencies.

Testify

NC > CON. Increases expense of government programs. Everybody speak ENGLISH!

🚨 HB 2435 - Creating the legislative office on Indian affairs.

Testify

NC > Creates a NEW office of Indian Affairs, in addition the GOvernor's office of Indian Affairs. NO

🚨 SB 6034 - Concerning statutory establishment of the governor’s office of Indian affairs. (see 2434 above)

Testify

🚨 SB 6081 - Protecting Washingtonians from invasion of privacy, including the unauthorized disclosure of sex designation information and historic sex designation changes in official government records. Testify

25 Dist Club > Hide birth sex designation of trans. This bill exempts the records of someone sex designation at birth. It covers a few different data sources most notably birth certificates. I don’t think this needs a lot of explanation. Bad bill.

🚨 SB 6035 - Ensuring access to voting services for military, overseas, Native American, and disabled voters.

Testify

NC > Sneaky bill framed as military/overseas voters, but provides special access to voting for the TRIBES, plus a "Electronic ballot portal" for certain groups... sure to be expanded someday into everyone voting electronic.

🚨 SB 5892 - Concerning protection of the voter registration database. Testify

Rantz: Washington Democrats move to lock down voter rolls as audits trigger panic

This bill is about hiding from audits

The legislation fundamentally alters the public records process while criminalizing errors in an already complex environment. County auditors, who routinely handle public records requests, would face felony exposure if the state later determines they improperly responded to a request that should have been routed elsewhere.

🚨 SB 5973 - Protecting the integrity of the state initiative and referendum process by requiring a demonstration of support before issuance of a ballot measure title and authorizing citizen actions for certain signature gatherer compensation violations.

Testify

INITIATIVE KILLER

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is the 1:30 PM bills… 4 PM HEARING BILLS… coming asap 😵‍💫☕️



