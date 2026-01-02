Please join the Influencing Olympia Activist Team 🔗 on X!

Below, we have three bills to for you to comment on. One is on Protecting Girls sports, and Two are companion Anti-Ice bills. Please make note of the bill numbers and follow these through the session.

Washington state senator champions legislation to protect fairness and safety in girls’ sports and private spaces … ( Clark County Today ) 🔗

Safeguarding competitiveness in girls' interscholastic athletic activities.

ANTI ICE Bills (These are companion Bills)

SB 5855 Concerning the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers 🔗

HB 2173 Concerning the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers 🔗

“There is not doubt that particularly ICE agents, are doxed on the regular,” Walsh said. “I wish it weren’t like that. It would be better if they didn’t need to do that. But I think that taking away the option of a law enforcement officer taking reasonable security precautions is just not good public policy.” Walsh said overall, he thinks it is best that the law enforcement agencies make their own policies.

Here’s our recent article explaining how to access the 2026 Master Spreadsheet:

