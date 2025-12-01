In addition to the legislature making laws, there is another way for the government to make your life miserable: Rule making.

Rule making typically happens behind the scenes, and is very difficult for the average person to track, unless they just happen to be watching a particular board or rule making body.



Today, I got an email from the State Board of Health about a “special session.” “Special” usually means trouble so I checked the meeting information page. Sure enough, this important agency is going to be considering some rule making while you’re distracted by holidays, shopping and vacations. 🎄🎁🛫

The Battle of the “Porta-Potties.”

As many of you may know, the rules for septic systems have become extremely difficult and expensive to comply with. Laws have been passed which mandate a specific amount of land to be available for a drain field.

You may agree or disagree with this regulation, but in some counties, a significant number of properties no longer have enough acreage to install a septic system & drain field. Mason county is one of these counties. Ferry County, where I live also has this problem.

The Mason County Health Department has creatively come up with a way to allow the owners of these very small parcels to enjoy their properties on a part time basis. They want to allow the installation of an RV Holding Tank. In other words a porta-pottie type storage tank that is to be pumped out regularly.

Mason County has developed all kinds of rules and restrictions for the use of these innovative tank systems, so that the owners of these smaller lots can more easily enjoy their properties.

Since this is technically against the existing rules, Mason county has applied for an amendment to the rule to allow these systems in these constrained, well defined circumstances. Here’s their additional clarifying information. Seems pretty reasonable.

The NIMBY Group

As with every governmental proposal there is a group which opposes it.

The opposition to this rule change seems to come from a group of individuals who object to allowing their small-lot neighbors even limited use of their own property, such as seasonal camping for six months each year. For simplicity, let’s refer to them as the NIMBY group. Here’s their complaint.

While I understand not wanting semi-permanent campers next door, I also understand that we have an affordable housing crisis that disproportionately impacts the elderly retirees on fixed incomes. Some regulatory flexibility could be very helpful.

I also believe that if you don’t want the property next door used in a particular way, you should make a fair offer to buy the property… not try to regulate away any reasonable use of it. Regulations should not be used as a weapon against property rights.

Finally, I can also imagine, and I’m just speculating here, that some of the NIMBY group were hoping to prevent reasonable use, so they could then buy the small lots for bargain basement prices in order to expand their own existing lots. I’m just getting cynical, I guess.

Speak up for Property Rights

Here’s where you come in. You can warm up for the coming session by participating in this important rule-making process.

Read the meeting documents.

Decide for yourself. Should the Mason County proposed amendment be allowed or opposed?

Write a short letter in support (or opposition) to the Board of Health. If you do NOT live in Mason County, you might let the Board of Health know how this rule would impact your county and why you think it’s important to allow.

Send your email to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov

Email Topic should be: Comments regarding Petition for Rulemaking on Holding Tank Sewage Systems

To help ensure Board Members have an opportunity to read and consider your comments before the special meeting, please email us your comments by Noon on Tuesday, December 2.

Keep it short and simple. For Example:

I support (*or oppose) the Mason County rule amendment.

I live in ___ county, and we also have smaller lots and/or lots that otherwise don’t meet the requirements for a normal septic system. These property owners would benefit from having this option. Thank you!

The “Pre Game” starts Now!

New bills for the 2026 session will start dropping December 1st!

Are you ready for session?

