Influencing Olympia is growing 💚🍀
Thanks to YOU we've reached 1000 subscribers!
When you share Influencing Olympia, you increase the ability of regular, ordinary everyday people like you and I to participate in the process of lawmaking!
In the last 30 days, we’ve had 30.3k views… up almost 500% 🙌🏻 🎉
Please keep it going!
The legislators are paying attention. They’re seeing our numbers, and they’re asking “What’s going on?”
Think of your Pro/Con testimony as part of an ongoing conversation, that works a bit like a when your children mercilessly beg, “Please, please, please, please, please, please…”
This subtle opposition creates a feeling of doubt, uncertainty and frustration and helps to slow down the march towards the Progressives “communist utopia.”
People, voters, ARE paying attention. That could be a problem for them.
Thanks again for all you do, and be sure to share our work with your like-minded friends. It’s free!
Thank you, Nancy for all you're doing for us, and the rest of the Washingtonians, whether they know it or not.