I took a few days off to observe and reflect, so I could offer you the most strategic next step. You might feel like throwing up your hands and saying, “It’s no use.”

I get it. It’s discouraging being in the minority.

But you could also choose to fight for our beautiful Washington state, no matter what.

Many of our neighbors aren’t paying attention, and they’re about to be blindsided by the progressives running Olympia. We owe it to them to speak up—and show them how to do the same.

This budget and this session? I believe the progressives have finally gone a bridge too far. Maybe even the Governor sees it. Most people in the middle aren’t political, but they can be persuaded—especially when they understand the harm this budget will do. And if we can persuade them, we can also inspire them to act.

So how do we reach them?

In the classic book “Mastery,” author Robert Green spends a lot of time discussing Benjamin Franklin, and he describes how Franklin worked to develop the skills that helped him achieve diplomatic and social mastery - what we might call “influence” today.

It’s been a minute since I read the book, so I used AI tools to refresh my memory develop the following key takeaways about Franklin. I hope you will find these useful as you talk to your friends and neighbors. (And maybe your family? 😬)



We’re going to want to put these skills to work on a daily letter writing campaign through the end of session. We want to work to persuade our fellow taxpayers that this budget is catastrophic: Too much taxation and too much spending!

We also want to encourage others to understand they CAN have an impact and maybe help us turn the “Good ship Washington” away from the iceberg of financial ruin. We’ve already had an impact this session; we can do even more!

As we review Franklin’s skills, be thinking about the targets of your future letters: the non-political people you know as well as persuadable Democrat legislators.

🎯 Key Takeaway from Franklin’s Story in Mastery

To become better at influence—you need curiosity, discipline, adaptability, and the long view.

What AI Says about Franklin:

Benjamin Franklin was a master of persuasion. Franklin's genius wasn’t just in what he said—but how he said it, and to whom. His methods combined emotional intelligence, subtlety, and psychological insight.

Here are some of Franklin's most effective persuasive techniques:

🧠 1. Socratic Questioning

Rather than argue directly, Franklin would ask guided questions to lead others to discover the conclusion themselves. This made people feel like they reached the idea independently—which is far more persuasive than being told they're wrong.

“I made it a rule to forbear all direct contradiction to the sentiments of others, and all positive assertion of my own.”

🧩 2. Strategic Humility

Franklin would often present ideas using phrases like:

“It appears to me…”

“If I may offer…”

“I imagine it might be…”

This softened his tone, reduced resistance, and invited dialogue. He knew that toning down ego increased influence.

💡 3. Self-Deprecation and Humor

He used wit to disarm critics and win trust. By poking fun at himself or using clever satire (especially in his writing), he put others at ease and gained social leverage.

Example: His “Silence Dogood” letters, written as a witty widow, criticized society while entertaining readers.

🕊 4. Appealing to Common Values

Franklin framed his arguments in terms of shared values—virtue, hard work, thrift, liberty—rather than personal opinions. This helped him persuade people across political and cultural divides.

🛠 5. Tactical Flattery

He practiced what’s now called the Benjamin Franklin Effect:

When you ask someone for a favor (like borrowing a book), they tend to like you more afterward. Franklin used this to win over rivals.

He wrote that asking to borrow a book from a critic softened the man’s hostility—and eventually turned him into an ally.

✍️ 6. Masterful Writing Style

Clear, simple, and concise.

Avoided complex vocabulary or over-intellectualism.

Used anecdotes and moral parables to illustrate points.

Made heavy use of proverbs (especially in Poor Richard’s Almanack) to connect with ordinary people.

🧠 7. Emotional Control

Franklin trained himself to avoid anger in debate. He believed heated emotion clouded reason and closed hearts. Calm logic and measured tone were his tools.

🎯 Summary: Franklin’s Persuasion Toolkit

Keep in mind that these are “mastery-level” skills, so don’t worry if it feels like a stretch at first. Franklin spent a couple of decades on developing them and made lots of painful mistakes. Some of them may feel out of reach or impossible…

But there are several skills we can can all practice. I’ve got a lot of improving to do on these myself!

SAY “THANK YOU”

START with “thank you” (“thank you for your hard work…”) and END with “thank you” (“thank you for your time, thank you for sharing, thank you for listening…”)

ASK QUESTIONS

It is very powerful to ask questions so we understand better what the other person thinks.

DISCOVER SHARED VALUES

Then, use what you know about them to explore areas where you share values.

MAKE THE ASK

Don’t forget to make the ask! “I hope you will oppose this massive increase in property taxes…”

KEEP IT SHORT… not like this letter! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Everyone’s busy!

🛑 What NOT to do is almost as important!

Don’t call people names. EVER. You are NOT #47. Don’t do it. Don’t assume you know what they think! Don’t be a “know-it-all.” Don’t make demands.

📣 Call to Action: Write Governor Ferguson!

Join our daily letter-writing (or calling) campaign using the Senate Republicans’ excellent Tax Madness page—it’s packed with facts. Focus on these key points:

Oppose property tax bills 5798 and 2049

Demand less spending overall

Urge a balanced budget without new taxes

I believe Governor Ferguson is persuadable—especially if he’s trying to rebrand as a moderate. That gives us an opening. Let’s encourage him to be more moderate. It’s a win for him and for Washington.

Write him a short letter each day until the budget is signed. It can be the same message or different facts each day—there’s plenty to use from the Tax Madness page.

Send your messages through the governor’s contact form:

Write the Governor

Send Governor Ferguson a short, polite message. Ask him to veto any budget that piles on new taxes and bloated spending. Tell him we don’t need higher taxes—we need real cuts to spending.

Tomorrow, we’ll look at writing specific leaders in the House and Senate.

This got a little long, so I’ll stop here!

