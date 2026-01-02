The 2026 Washington Legislative Session starts on January 12th.

The next 10 days are a very important time to “send a comment on this bill,” because the legislators are also reviewing bills and trying to understand them.

Your comment BEFORE they get into the committee hearings is vitally important, especially if the issue is complicated or nuanced like the indigent defense problem I recently wrote about in “Justice for None.”

I'm will send you alerts every day in response to news stories and social media posts, and giving you specific bills and action items so you can have as big an impact as possible.

Please help our movement grow by sharing these newsletters with your like-minded friends. You can also follow this community on twitter: WA State: 2026 Leg. Session

On the topic of FRAUD…

From the Lynnwood Times: WAGOP Chair accuse AG Brown and Sen Wellman of shielding fraudsters in childcare scandal

Attorney General Nick Brown issued a statement addressing reports of harassment against daycare providers, saying, “Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior.” Brown urged those facing threats to contact his office’s Hate Crimes & Bias Incident Hotline and directed concerned residents to the state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families.

AAGHarmeetDhillon had thoughts… 🤣

The article continues…

State Sen. Lisa Wellman (D-Mercer Island) drew Walsh’s sharpest rebuke for pre-filing Senate Bill 5926, which would expand public records exemptions to shield personal information for all licensed or certified childcare providers. The measure, introduced amid a growing national fraud investigation, could limit public access to details about taxpayer-funded centers and their operators. Walsh called the timing of the proposed bill suspicious, likening it to a potential cover-up similar to the Minnesota schemes.

ACTION ITEM:

Comment on this bill (OPPOSE) Senate Bill 5926

Sample comment: Please work to block this bill in committee so that fraud can be exposed and stopped!

On Exposing Fraud…

On Facebook, Ari Hoffman had this message for us:

You know what to do —> ACTION ITEM:

Comment on this bill (SUPPORT) HOUSE BILL 2058

Sample Comment: Please support this common sense bill which would go a long way towards insuring taxpayer funds are being used wisely. Public agencies must be audited regularly, other entities receiving public funds should be treated the same way.

Closing Thoughts…

HERE then, my dear countrymen, ROUSE yourselves, and behold the ruin hanging over your heads. ~ John Dickson

Yes, there is ruin hanging over our heads, but like the founding fathers, we can over come it if we stay and fight! Do not allow yourself to become discouraged by the Democrat supermajority. We know for sure what will happen if we do nothing!

When you show up and testify on bills, you MAKE A DIFFERENCE: 👇🏻

Here’s yesterday’s article explaining how to access the 2026 Master Spreadsheet:

