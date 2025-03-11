We are coming down to the last two days before cutoff, and will look now at bills that might make to the floor. We’ll look at those bills below.



However, before you jump to the list, I want to bring up the battle for the Parent’s Bill of Rights. We are going to have to continue to fight hard against the efforts to repeal the Parent’s Bill of Rights. Don’t give up!

Washington State Senate Republican Leader John Braun talked with Fox News' John Roberts about Parental Rights in Washington State. He brought national exposure to the problem of the Democratic efforts to repeal the Parent’s Bill of Rights using SB 5181. It was a great interview! 🔗 Please Watch 👀

Here is your action item list…

It’s getting late, and I really want to get this list to you for Tuesday morning. This list is a group of Bills that are on the Floor Calendar, and might get a vote on the floor tomorrow or Wednesday.



The Senate is adjourned until 10 am Tuesday. Let’s fill up their inboxes. :) If you want more details on each of these bills, please review the “Senate Bills” tab.

📣 Bad bills on the Senator Floor Calendar 🚨

OPPOSE ALL OF THESE!

(click the number, leave a comment for the SENATOR.

If it’s already PASSED by the time you get to it, send the comment to your Representatives)

Influencers: You can find these on the tab “Senate Rules.”

SB 5095 School construction debt

SB 5186 School district fac. funding

SB 5234 Snowmobile registration fees

SB 5319 Surface mine reclamation

SB 5355 Higher education safety

SB 5390 Discover pass, day-use cost

SB 5412 Interfund loans/schools

SB 5434 Gubernatorial emergencies

SB 5469 Rental housing market

SB 5496 Home buying by entities

SB 5502 Recycling & waste reduction

SB 5529 ADU tax exemptions

SB 5548 Workers' compensation

SB 5576 Affordable housing funding

SB 5773 Transportation procurement

SB 5775 Public safety/local tax

SJR 8200 School district local funds

Extra Credit : In the Spreadsheet



Check out the Senate Rules Tab: Leave a Comment on anything that has the “Floor Cal” note, and anything with a RED subject.

🧑🏼‍💻

