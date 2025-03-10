Washington State House Republicans fought hard for you this weekend!

On Facebook, Rep. Couture said this:

“I sat in caucus today, it was 4am or so and we had been fighting more than a day straight with no rest. I looked around at the warriors in that room, bloodshot sand paper eyes, cracking voices from having given hundreds of speeches over the last few days to defend WA against the worst.

“We may be tired and worn but our spirits were not. We had just come from an hours long debate over vaccine mandates and other pandemic related policies, as well as a ferocious fight over unconstitutional gun laws where the other side actually called it quits at one point. We fought every fight and then some.

I’m so proud to serve with these talented and passionate citizen legislators who have sacrificed a lot to join a fight where the odds are stacked against them from the very beginning. We still have days of battles yet to come in the House, but we are ready to fight every single one of them and fight to fix Washington.”

If you are lucky enough to have a Republican Rep, be sure to thank him or her for their efforts as you are making bill comments this week!

📣 Very Bad bills on the House Floor Calendar 🚨

(click the number, leave a comment for the REPS.

If it’s already PASSED, send the comment to your SENATOR)

Influencers: You can find these on the tab “House Rules”, the subject is RED.

HB 1015 Energy labeling/residential

The bill would create a burden on housing availability that would be costly to owners and potential buyers, limiting the housing market.

HB 1339 Even-numbered year elections

Shifting general elections for local governments to even-numbered years to increase voter participation. (No local municipal elections in odd years)

HB 1399 Sheriffs, chiefs, etc.

This will give the county legislative authority the power to “decertify” a duly elected sheriff and to then APPOINT a replacement.

HB 1817 Schools/sexual assault

This bill would empower LYAC (Legislative Youth Advisory Council) to influence policy on mandatory reporting, training for education and the creation of a student and family guide on sexual harassment. Adults should handle this policy, not our youth.

HB 1195 Housing & shelters

Unfunded Housing Mandates will cost you.

HB 1550 Electric vehicle batteries

OPPOSE! I’ve learned the underlying bill is BAD.

Multiple Striking amendments!

HB 1217 Residential tenants

This bill is Rent Control!

HB 1296 Public education system

This bill repeals the Parents Bill of Rights

HB 1710 Voting rights act compliance

Imposes burdensome state oversight on local elections, increases litigation risks with state government.

HB 2015 Public safety funding

The bill authorizes local governments to impose an additional 0.1% sales and use tax that must be used for criminal justice purposes, which broadly includes activities supporting the criminal justice system and can encompass services like domestic violence support.

While you work on this list, I’m going to go check out what’s going on over in the Senate. I find the House action so entertaining, I forget to watch the Senate.

Watch for another email in a bit.

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

In the Spreadsheet:



Check out the House Rules Tab: Leave a Comment on anything that has the “Floor Cal” note, and anything with a RED subject.



Then check the Senate Rules Tab. Not as up to date, but it should keep you busy.

🧑🏼‍💻

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? Here’s a sneak peek on this week’s topic… We’ll take a look at the bills behind this list! It’s time for TAXAPOLOOZA

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar

House Republicans: STOP BAD BILLS PAGE 🔗

Visit these pages to discover the bills of greatest concern to our legislators!