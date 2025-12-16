This morning on social media, I noticed a bill alert from Rep. Andrew Engell regarding a pre-filed bill, HB 2116. Here’s what he said:

Alert- huge property tax increase bill! I was reading prefiled bills this morning and came across HB 2116 which would require an increase of the minimum local school levy by 33% in order to avoid a state funding cut starting in 2030. Click the link to read the bill and submit your comments to your legislators. Bill Info Page HB 2116

A commenter on the post asked these important questions:

Thank you Andrew for this alert! I have a few questions: Is not the largest beneficiary of state trust lands the common school fund? Are trust lands being managed as a fiduciary for the beneficiaries? Second, I thought school levies were put forth by local school districts based on their need and willingness of local property owners to support funding for a shortfall- not legislated minimums by Olympia. Am I wrong? Thirdly, legislating a levy for school funding seems to be in effect transferring the responsibility of funding schools per the state constitution from state legislature managing a state budget to the citizens to fund public schools because of budget mismanagement. Let me know your thoughts please. Thank you for your service.

Here’s Rep. Engell’s response:

Yes on your first two questions, but the trust revenue is a very small portion of school funding. Local levies are supposed to be for enrichment and not basic education but reality is the state doesn’t fund all expenses necessary to run a school and local levies are used to make up the difference. The state requires local schools to pass a minimum levy of $1.50/1,000 in order to receive the full levy equalization amount. If this bill passed, the local schools will be required to pass a levy of at least $2/1,000 in order to receive their full funding. I think you could be correct that the state is violating the constitution; if the bill passes the risk of a constitutional violation goes up.

