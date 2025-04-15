Three Property Tax Bills, and they’re all bad.

There’s going to be a big protest against these property tax bills today on the steps of the capital, but if you can’t make it to Olympia for the protest, don’t dispair!

There’s still lot’s of ways to have an impact right from your kitchen table!

Comment on the bills. It’s not too late. (bill info follows) Write Gov. Ferguson using the handy link below! Write leadership (emails below) PRAY! 🙏

The following information is from the House Republicans STOP BAD BILLS page on Property Taxes 🔗

HB 2049 - Funding K12 with a massive property tax increase

This bill is scheduled for an executive session on Friday, April 18. This bill could still be brought to the floor. This one allows an annual property taxes incrase, capped at 3%.

This bill would raise the state and local property tax growth limit to population + inflation, capped at 3% per year. Framed as a school funding and “equity” measure.

Why Republicans oppose it:

Disregards the will of the voters and circumvents public approval.

Rebrands a rejected tax increase under the guise of equity.

Assumes families can keep up with inflation while many are already struggling.



Use the button below, and tell your legislators to OPPOSE this bill

Send a comment on 2049

SB 5798 -Concerning property tax reform

This bill is also scheduled for an executive session on Friday, April 18. It’s still alive!

Seeks to remove the 1% cap and allows unlimited property tax growth tied to population and inflation. Cities and counties can declare a “substantial need” and raise taxes even more.

From my friend Bill Bruch at All things Politics:



The bill not only allows dramatic increases in state property taxes, but it also allows massive increases in county, city, and local property taxes – all without a vote of the people. There is NO LIMIT to how much your taxes can be raised if the taxing agency declares a "substantial need" for public safety, criminal justice, and community protection services. This bill is a “blank check” to almost anyone who wants to raise taxes for virtually any reason, all without a vote of the people who will be forced to pay these taxes!

Why Republicans oppose it:

Creates a backdoor for unchecked tax increases.

It uses “criminal justice and community protection services” to justify higher taxes with no spending accountability.

Offers no real reforms—just more taxing authority.

Send a comment and OPPOSE this tax increase!

Send a comment on 5798

HB 1334 - Modifying the annual regular property tax revenue growth limit.

This bill would let local governments raise property taxes by up to 3% annually, replacing the current 1% cap. It’s not scheduled for an executive hearing… yet.

Why Republicans oppose it:

Undermines the voter-approved 1% cap set by Initiative 747.

Enables automatic tax increases without voter input.

Similar proposals have already failed due to strong public backlash.

Oppose 1334

📣 Call to Action: Write Governor Ferguson!

Join our daily letter-writing (or calling) campaign using either the Stop Bad Bills page noted above OR the Senate Republicans’ excellent Tax Madness page—both are packed with facts. Focus on these key points:

Oppose property tax bills 5798 and 2049 and 1334

Demand less spending overall

Urge a balanced budget without new taxes

I believe Governor Ferguson is persuadable—especially if he’s trying to rebrand as a moderate. That gives us an opening. Let’s encourage him to be more moderate. It’s a win for him and for Washington.

Write Gov. Ferguson TODAY (and every day) until the budget is signed.

Send your messages through the governor’s contact form:

Write the Governor

Send Governor Ferguson a short, polite message. Ask him to veto any bill that increases Property Taxes! Tell him we don’t need higher taxes—we need real cuts to spending.

📣 Call to Action: Email the House and Senate Leaders

Since many email platforms now block big mass email lists, we need to be very specific about who we write. You might send one email to the Senate Leadership and a Second to the House Leadership. Don’t use blind copy this year.



Take a quick minute to create a group list in your email’s contacts list called “House Leadership” and another called “Senate Leadership.” Once those are set up you should be able to use that list name instead of trying to remember them every time.



Washington State Senate (a group of 5):

Democratic Caucus:

President Pro Tempore: Steve Conway (District 29): steve.conway@leg.wa.gov

Majority Leader: Jamie Pedersen (District 43): jamie.pedersen@leg.wa.gov

Majority Caucus Chair: Bob Hasegawa (District 11): bob.hasegawa@leg.wa.gov

Republican Caucus:

Republican Leader: John Braun (District 20): john.braun@leg.wa.gov

Republican Caucus Chair: Judy Warnick (District 13): judith.warnick@leg.wa.gov

Washington House of Representatives (a group of 5):

Democratic Caucus:

Speaker of the House: Laurie Jenkins (District 27): laurie.jinkins@leg.wa.gov

Majority Leader: Joe Fitzgibbon (District 34): joe.fitzgibbon@leg.wa.gov

Majority Caucus Chair: Lillian Ortiz-Self (District 21): lillian.ortiz-self@leg.wa.gov

Republican Caucus:

Minority Leader: Drew Stokesbary (District 31): drew.stokesbary@leg.wa.gov

Minority Caucus Chair: Peter Abbarno (District 20): Peter.Abbarno@leg.wa.gov

Keep your message simple: “DO NOT RAISE PROPERTY TAXES.” “Cut Spending.” “We want transparency: A public and open process should be followed for developing our budget!”

Your EMAILS ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE! WRITE!

Let these politicians know you’re watching them. Remind them the budget belongs to us—not just the Seattle elite. The people of Washington deserve leadership that’s grounded in reality, not fantasy. It’s time to take our state back—one email, one phone call, one vote at a time.

