Once again I owe my friends Judy in Skagit and John in Pierce a debt of gratitude! Without their alerts, I would have missed the last minute bill drop of 20 extra bills into tomorrow morning’s hearings!

This is a tactic Democrats often use. “Sneaky” is the way they roll.

I don’t really get mad anymore, but I use my emotions to keep me fired up and motivated.

The way they run the legislature is the way the run the state. And it’s the Wrong Way.



Let's get busy with these bills. Testimony due by Friday Morning at 9:30 am.



Submit written testimony if you’re running late!

Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am🍀 (3 bills)

🍀 SHB 2636 - Requiring reviews of the performance, operations, and funding of the state’s public education system. Testify

🍀 SHB 2416 - Concerning fair treatment of waste to energy facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

🍀 SHB 2430 - Concerning the crime victim penalty assessment.

Testify

Sponsored by people I trust: Abbarno, Walsh, Ley, Connors

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️ (15 bills)

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🚨 HB 2401 - Establishing the boys and men commission.

Testify

NC (Con) A WOKE boys and men commission...

🚨 SHB 2475 - Concerning language accessible public programs, activities, and services conducted, operated, or administered by state agencies.

Testify

NC > CON. Increases expense of government programs. Everybody speak ENGLISH!

🚨 SHB 2517 - Providing for enhanced municipal permitting tools for high capacity transit projects.

Testify

NC CON > Allows the Regional transit Authorities to break all the rules the rest of us have had to follow for 20 years.

🚨 SHB 2499 - Modernizing conservation district election procedures and requiring financial disclosures from district supervisors and candidates for district supervisor.

Testify

Election Integrity Committee was CON on this last I checked.

🚨 SHB 2593 - Addressing school district accounting, budgeting, and reporting requirements.

Testify

2593 Bill Report > Brief Summary of Bill

Requires school districts to have a restricted minimum fund balance level

within their general fund and to submit certain financial data to the

Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction each month.

NC CON > This is a Republican sponsored bill, but I’m reluctant to impose additional burdens on small school districts.

🚨 SHB 2660 - Authorizing the court to order certain conditions during child welfare shelter care hearings.

Companion to 6308. NC > Call me suspicious, but could this be used to take child from parents who do not beileve in transgender? Or could this be used to take a child from parents who do not agree with a doctor's recommended treatment plan? This gives judges too much power.

🚨 SHB 1591 - Providing remedies for defendant survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking.

Testify

1591 NC CON > Treats the perps like the "victim" and fails to help them through consequences.

🚨 HB 1073 - Keeping our Washington national guard strong act.

Testify

NC Con > They drug this one out of last year’s X files for what purpose? Clearly it will cost more money. CUT SPENDING!

🚨 SHB 2548 - Strengthening health care market standards.

Testify

2548 NC Con > Further embeds the State Government into the Health Care Market.

🚨 SHB 2597 - Concerning remedies for violations of federal constitutional rights occurring during immigration enforcement.

Testify

2597 Skagit Summary > HB 2597 would establish a new state-law cause of action allowing people injured during civil immigration enforcement to sue a government agent (local, state, or federal) in Washington courts if their federal constitutional rights were violated while the agent was participating in civil immigration enforcement activities. This includes the right to seek compensatory and punitive damages.

NC CON > ANTI ICE BILL. Very bad bill.

🚨 SHB 2648 - Concerning state and local law enforcement interactions with federal immigration enforcement officials.

Testify

NC Con > Another ANTI - ICE Bill

🚨 SHB 2637 - Safeguarding personal information entrusted to agencies that is of no legitimate concern to the public.

Testify

Conservative Ladies of America - WA State

BREAKING: Washington's HB 2637 just dropped, hiding YOUR public records under the guise of "privacy"! From ages & addresses to GPS data, it's all exempt if it could "aid immigration enforcement." This is the next step in sanctuary secrecy shielding illegals over citizens!

🚨 HB 2685 - Concerning sharing and protection of tribal data.

Testify

NC Con > One group of citizens should not have different protection of data than the rest of the citizens. Anti-Transparency.

🚨 SHB 2483 - Creating a data broker registry.

Testify

NC Con > Registry leads to control. Control leads to government overreach.

🚨 HB 2588 - Concerning county ferry district authority.

Testify

Skagit Team Con 2588 > There is no official fiscal note yet, so the Legislature has not provided a specific estimate of how much more it would cost taxpayers than current spending, though in practice the bill could lead to higher local property taxes in districts that choose to exercise these expanded powers.

NC Con > Another looming tax increase.

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

