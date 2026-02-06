Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Nelson's avatar
Erik Nelson
4d

What about all the other bills in the lists of legislation being considered? Looks like you've highlighted maybe a quarter of them? Just run down the list and vote CON on all the rest?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture