Well, look at that transparency! The WA Dems added two new public hearings at the last minute. They'll stop at nothing to raise your taxes and fees behind your back. Deadline to submit "Your Position" testimony is 12:30 pm.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET! Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

SSB 5292 - Concerning paid family and medical leave rates.



According to FPIW: 5292 amends existing laws regarding paid family leave in WA. The bill acts as another pay decrease for workers of all income levels but is used twice as much by workers making more than $60 per hour than the lowest wage earners. Please register CON.

HB 2033 - Concerning the taxation of nicotine products.



FPIW says: 2033 expands the Other Tobacco Product tax to any product containing nicotine. This will drive consumers trying to stop away from safer options (e.g. gum, patches, lozenges) and into the black market.

Please register CON.

Thanks for taking the time to jump in there an testify on these two bills! If you missed the deadline for the “Note your position” link at the button, click on the bill number and then submit written testimony from the Bill Info Page!

