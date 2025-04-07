Monday Morning is probably the end of this session’s public hearings !

Pat yourself on the back, you’ve had a HUGE impact this session. Cutoff is Tuesday, and the action will move from the hearing rooms to the Floor!



That doesn’t mean we won’t have anything to do for the rest of the session, but we will have to change to new strategies! We’ll talk about those tomorrow. In the mean time, be sure to testify on these two bills—it will take just minutes to do!

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET! Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

HB 2038 - Establishing the youth behavioral health account and funding the account through the imposition of a business and occupation additional tax on the operation of social media platforms. Testify CON

A new B&O tax!

House Bill Analysis 2025

HB 2038 Testify CON

HB 2068 - Regulating tobacco and nicotine products. Testify CON

House Bill Analysis 2025

From the Bill Summary: Adds an additional cigarette tax of $2 per pack of cigarettes, to be adjusted every three years for inflation. Adjusts the tax on vapor products, tobacco products, and alternative nicotine products to be 95 percent of the taxable sales price.

This tax is super REGRESSIVE!

HB 2068 Testify CON

Ok, that’s the list for Monday, 4/7. Easy peasy! Remember, every action you take on these bills does make a difference, even if you don’t see an immediate improvement in our state!

