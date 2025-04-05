Saturday Senate Ways & Means Hearing!

These following bills will be in the Senate Ways & Means committee on Saturday. The hearing begins at 12 pm. Submit your testimony prior to 11 am Saturday if possible.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET! Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

To submit your testimony, click on the buttons below and testify CON.

Alternatively, click on the “testify" links, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.”

If you’d like to submit remote testimony or written testimony, click on the “testify” links and choose the correct option.

TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️ YOUR VOICE MAKES A DIFFERENCE!

SENATE Ways & Means 12 pm

The next cutoff date is Tuesday April 8, so the legislators are doing their best to get hear as many bills as possible before cutoff. This will be a long grueling hearing.

E2SHB 1213 - Expanding protections for workers in the state paid family and medical leave program. Testify CON

HB 1213 Testify CON

2SHB 1409 - Concerning the clean fuels program. Testify CON

Skagit team: 2SHB 1409 This bill amends the state's Clean Fuels Program, aiming to cut pollution from transportation fuels (like gasoline and diesel) faster than originally planned. This new rule would increase the goal so that by 2038, transportation fuels would create 45% less pollution than they did in 2017 [by changing fuel mixtures, adding electric cars, reducing pollution at refineries, investing in renewable energy projects].



Critics, such as the Washington Policy Center, argue that these changes could lead to higher fuel costs for consumers without delivering any environmental benefits, effectively acting as a tax increase on fuel.

HB 1409 Testify CON

2SHB 1462 - Reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with hydrofluorocarbons. Testify CON

Skagit team: Bill Summary: 2SHB 1462 aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by phasing out the sale of new high-global-warming-potential hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and promoting the use of reclaimed and environmentally sustainable alternatives.



Critics argue that the bill could impose significant costs on businesses required to transition to new refrigerant technologies and may face challenges related to the availability and performance of alternative substances.

HB 1462 Testify CON

E2SHB 1912 - Concerning the exemption for fuels used for agricultural purposes in the climate commitment act. Testify CON

HB 1912 Testify CON

HB 1069 - Allowing collective bargaining over contributions for certain supplemental retirement benefits. Testify CON

HB 1069 Testify CON

ESHB 1141 - Concerning collective bargaining for agricultural cannabis workers. Testify CON

HB 1141 Testify CON

ESHB 1622 - Allowing bargaining over matters related to the use of artificial intelligence. Testify CON

HB 1622 Testify CON

SHB 1390 - Repealing the community protection program. Testify CON

HB 1390 Testify CON

E2SHB 1232 - Concerning private detention facilities. Testify CON

HB 1232 Testify CON

E2SHB 1218 - Concerning persons referred for competency evaluation and restoration services. Testify CON

HB 1218 Testify CON

SSB 5786 - Increasing license, permit, and endorsement fees. Testify CON

Fun taxed to death. Bill Summary: Increases the fees for specified liquor licenses, permits, and endorsements.

SB 5786 Testify CON

2SHB 1503 - Furthering digital equity and opportunity in Washington state. Testify CON

HB 1503 Testify CON

ESHB 2015 - Improving public safety funding by providing resources to local governments and state and local criminal justice agencies, and authorizing a local option tax. Testify CON

HB 2015 Testify CON

Ok, that’s the list for the Ways & Means Committee. You just testified on 13 BAD BILLS! So far, the feedback on the Testify Buttons is positive.

Let me know if you like them. I did get a request for more descriptions. Please try and follow the instructions below to get into the Master spreadsheet. Everything you need is there, I spend hours gathering data every day!

Leave a comment

📣 Call to Action!

Step 1 Testify! Click on the button, Testify CON! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

If you’d like to submit remote testimony or written testimony, click on the “testify” links above and choose the correct option.

Step 2: Comment on the bill. Click on the bill number, then the button “Leave a comment…”. This goes straight to your three legislators.

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

To get access to the Master Spreadsheet, be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

Fill out the form, then check your email.

After you receive your login and password, login at Courses.influencingolympia.com. You can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet at the top of the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are in the spreadsheet.

What is Dangerous Rhetoric?

A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! This week’s article is An Unacceptable Tax Burden. It’s an action item check list to help you become involved! Be sure to subscribe to the Dangerous Rhetoric newsletter to get it in your email as soon as it’s posted!

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar