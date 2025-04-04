Saturday House Appropriations Hearings!

These bills Saturday will be in the House Appropriations committee.

The hearing begins at 9 am. Submit your testimony prior to 8 am Saturday if possible.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET! Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

House Appropriations 9 am

E2SSB 5613 - Concerning the development of clear and objective standards, conditions, and procedures for residential development. Testify CON

SHB 1472 - Closing the Yakima Valley school and Rainier school. Testify CON

ESSB 5023 - Providing labor market protections for domestic workers. Testify CON

SB 5077 - Concerning expansion of voter registration services by government agencies. Testify CON

E2SSB 5284 - Improving Washington's solid waste management outcomes. Testify CON

E2SSB 5296 - Improving outcomes for individuals adjudicated of juvenile offenses by increasing opportunities for community placement options and refining procedural requirements. Testify CON

SB 5319 - Establishing surface mine reclamation permit fees. Testify CON

ESSB 5360 - Concerning environmental crimes. Testify CON

ESSB 5466 - Improving reliability and capacity of the electric transmission system in Washington state. Testify CON

ESSB 5576 - Providing a local government option for the funding of essential affordable housing programs. Testify CON

E2SSB 5686 - Expanding and funding the foreclosure mediation program. Testify CON

ESSB 5752 - Modifying child care and early childhood development programs. Testify CON

