📣 4/4 Friday: Permit to Purchase, Rent Control, Reparations and Parents Rights!
Part TWO of Friday's bills. Don't skip these bills! Time to testify!
Friday Public Hearings! (Part 2)
The bills tomorrow will be in the Senate Ways & Means committee. You know what that means, right? More spending and more taxation!
The hearing begins at 1:30 pm. Submit your testimony prior to 12:29 if possible.
Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET! Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.
To submit your testimony, click on the buttons below and testify CON.
Alternatively, click on the “testify" links, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.”
If you’d like to submit remote testimony or written testimony, click on the “testify” links and choose the correct option.
TESTIFY! YOUR VOICE MAKES A DIFFERENCE!
Senate Ways & Means 1:30 pm
2SHB 1154 - Ensuring environmental and public health protection from solid waste handling facility operations. Testify CON
2SHB 1497 - Improving outcomes associated with waste material management systems. Testify CON
E2SHB 1131 - Concerning clemency and pardons. Testify CON
E2SHB 1163 - Enhancing requirements relating to the purchase, transfer, and possession of firearms. Testify CON
Permit to purchase a firearm! An attack on the 2nd Amendment!
EHB 1219 - Concerning the interbranch advisory committee. Testify CON
EHB 1217 - Improving housing stability for tenants... Testify CON
House Democrats just passed House Bill 1217, which would impose government price controls on rent statewide. 🔗
3SHB 1491 - Promoting transit-oriented housing development. Testify CON
2SHB 1696 - Modifying the covenant homeownership program. Testify CON
Brandi Kruse: Turns a loan into a +120k gift for black people to buy a home (REPARATIONS BILL) 🔗
ESHB 1296 - Promoting a safe and supportive public education system. Testify CON
ESHB 1651 - Concerning teacher residency and apprenticeship programs. Testify CON
2SHB 1359 - Reviewing laws related to criminal insanity and competency to stand trial. Testify CON
ESHB 1430 - Concerning advanced practice registered nurse and physician assistant reimbursement. Testify CON
E2SHB 1432 - Improving access to appropriate mental health and substance use disorder services. Testify CON
ESHB 1971 - Increasing access to prescription hormone therapy. Testify CON
Ok, that’s the list for the Ways and Means Committee. You just testified on 14 BAD BILLS! I hope you found the buttons helpful. Let me know if you like that, or if you’d prefer more descriptions. There’s just not enough time to do both.
📣 Call to Action!
Step 1 Testify! Click on the button OR click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃♀️🏃♂️
If you’d like to submit remote testimony or written testimony, click on the “testify” links above and choose the correct option.
Step 2: Comment on the bill. Click on the bill number, then the button “Leave a comment…”. This goes straight to your three legislators.
What is Dangerous Rhetoric?
A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! This week’s article is An Unacceptable Tax Burden. It’s an action item check list to help you become involved! Be sure to subscribe to the Dangerous Rhetoric newsletter to get it in your email as soon as it’s posted!
Wow..these bills are incredibly disgusting. Thank you Nancy and crew for all of your effort here…how in the world of sanity DO THEY COME UP WITH THESE IDEAS? Government overreach is very expensive snd a WASTE of TIME. It’s time to DEFUND GOVERNMENT.
As I've testified last week on HB 1199/S/B 5167 [and also include such bills on firearms] Oppose for this reason;
regardless of the programs intended to receive these funds I ask the question: will those funds ever reach the actual problem/issue it was written for like actually fixing the roads,
improving education quality and scores, by allowing parental partnership
, or not repealing invaluable energy sources like natural gas,
getting a grip on insurance rates, stopping Public Health from dictatorship over our bodies with their egregious unnecessary policy?
What has fueled this insatiable appetite for runaway spending necessitating meteoric tax increases?
Economists are beginning to educate the taxpaying public, who might understand basic economics versus political/ideology finances. Whether ALEC's multi-billion corporate lobbyist funded budget to work with state legislators to draft model legislation or the ATM machines they think Washingtonians stash away in their wallets,
the answer might in part, be explained thus:
One explanation could be
1. superficial growth report numbers, followed by stock and real estate market (housing) bubbles for instance.
2. What was this supporting? NGO expenditures- that includes pass-through NGOs these are real charted report numbers not 'conspiracy'.
What were these NGO's financing that led to the above?
3. It was a purported anticipation of increased population growth that justified new programs, 44 states establishing new congressional districts in 2022, immigration laws amended to accommodate the influx, thereby affecting election laws and voter registration/identity regulations to name a few.
4. For example, those people who came from all over the world to illegally cross our borders and receive benefits, also 'rented' housing, used our health care system with abandon and our schools. This cost our state a fortune in funding. Where did the funding come to get those people over our borders and increase each state's population tables?
Reports now show various NGO projects washed that [taxpayer funded] money through their system to the tune of estimated $50-100 K per person, multiplied by a lo-ball round figure of 15 million, which would send the cost figures upwards to $1 1/2 Trillion nationwide. Add Washington state's portion into those figures.
5. The basic point here is that massive spending coupled with high economic deficits (debt) actually gave the illusion of sustaining the GDP growth-keyword: illusion.
Why else would WA state's figures skyrocket exponentially in the past few years?
6. Does this then, encourage the insatiable appetite to spend like intoxicated, irresponsible fiduciaries of the Public Trust, in out-of-control and undisciplined bills for programs that should only be a one-time measure that becomes permanent justification for these budgets?
Is the Washington administrative bureaucracy ever going to abate this self-destructive behavior or will Washington eventually go bankrupt from false figures fed to them by a global dream?
Housing rents will go down or plummet when deportation self or otherwise reduce the 'anticipated' population and voter roll numbers disappear. That is but one piece of the match stick House that will crumble. What then? Finger pointing and blame on an opposing party is not an answer as we are all peering into a mirror reflecting back to ourselves.
We all are responsible. It is why I must OPPOSE this illusory budget built on match sticks.