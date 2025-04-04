Friday Public Hearings! (Part 2)

The bills tomorrow will be in the Senate Ways & Means committee. You know what that means, right? More spending and more taxation!

The hearing begins at 1:30 pm. Submit your testimony prior to 12:29 if possible.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET! Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

To submit your testimony, click on the buttons below and testify CON.

Alternatively, click on the “testify" links, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.”

If you’d like to submit remote testimony or written testimony, click on the “testify” links and choose the correct option.

TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️ YOUR VOICE MAKES A DIFFERENCE!

Senate Ways & Means 1:30 pm

2SHB 1154 - Ensuring environmental and public health protection from solid waste handling facility operations. Testify CON

HB 1154 Testify CON

2SHB 1497 - Improving outcomes associated with waste material management systems. Testify CON

HB 1497 Testify CON

E2SHB 1131 - Concerning clemency and pardons. Testify CON

HB 1131 Testify CON

E2SHB 1163 - Enhancing requirements relating to the purchase, transfer, and possession of firearms. Testify CON

Permit to purchase a firearm! An attack on the 2nd Amendment!

HB 1163 Testify CON

EHB 1219 - Concerning the interbranch advisory committee. Testify CON

HB 1219 Testify CON

EHB 1217 - Improving housing stability for tenants... Testify CON

HB 1217 Testify CON

3SHB 1491 - Promoting transit-oriented housing development. Testify CON

HB 1491 Testify CON

2SHB 1696 - Modifying the covenant homeownership program. Testify CON

HB 1696 Testify CON

ESHB 1296 - Promoting a safe and supportive public education system. Testify CON

HB 1296 Testify CON

ESHB 1651 - Concerning teacher residency and apprenticeship programs. Testify CON

HB 1651 Testify CON

2SHB 1359 - Reviewing laws related to criminal insanity and competency to stand trial. Testify CON

HB 1359 Testify CON

ESHB 1430 - Concerning advanced practice registered nurse and physician assistant reimbursement. Testify CON

HB 1430 Testify CON

E2SHB 1432 - Improving access to appropriate mental health and substance use disorder services. Testify CON

HB 1432 Testify CON

ESHB 1971 - Increasing access to prescription hormone therapy. Testify CON

HB 1971 Testify CON

Ok, that’s the list for the Ways and Means Committee. You just testified on 14 BAD BILLS! I hope you found the buttons helpful. Let me know if you like that, or if you’d prefer more descriptions. There’s just not enough time to do both.

