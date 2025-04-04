Friday Public Hearings! (Part 1)

Below is a list of bills that will have a hearing on Friday 4/4. I’m going to keep this email brief, in hopes of getting it out to you as quickly as possible.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET! Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” You could also use the button!

SB 5234 Snowmobile Fee Increase - Another “Fun Taxed to Death” bill!

HOUSE Appropriations 1:30 pm

HB 2039 - Concerning child support pass through. Testify CON

This is a new bill, so I did a little research. From the article when the original bill was passed: “Under current policy, parents on welfare can receive just $50 per month of the payments meant to support their children, or up to $100 if they have multiple children. The new policy will “pass through” the entirety of those monthly payments to families, although the state can still seize back-owed debt.

HB 1652 will not take effect until 2026, due to an amendment introduced by a Senate committee at the request of the Department of Social and Health Services, which manages both child support and TANF. A DSHS spokesperson wrote in an email to lawmakers that the agency needed extra time to perform IT upgrades.

** My thoughts: Having been on child support once-upon-a-time, I know a lot of parents are living check to check. Here are the Democratic party members trying the balance the budget by RETAINING ALL BUT $50 of child support payments rather than keeping their promise to poor working parents. SO REGRESSIVE!

HB 2040 - Concerning the recovery of the aged, blind, or disabled assistance program. Testify CON

HB 2061 - Regarding concession fees by duty-free sales enterprises. Testify CON

When is a tax NOT a tax? When you call it a "FEE!" This bill establishes a new concession fee for duty-free sales enterprises operating in Washington state, based on federal law that allows states to require approvals and fees for businesses operating at airports, seaports, and other exit points. The legislation creates a 0.10 (10%) fee calculated on the gross proceeds of all merchandise sales.

E2SSB 5098 - Restricting the possession of weapons on the premises of state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and county fair facilities. Testify CON

THIS IS A GUN CONTROL BILL

SSB 5040 - Expanding the definition of uniformed personnel to all law enforcement officers employed by a city, town, county, or governing body of a municipal airport operating under the provisions of chapter 14.08 RCW. Testify CON

ESSB 5041 - Concerning unemployment insurance benefits for striking or lockout workers. Testify CON

E2SSB 5098 - Restricting the possession of weapons on the premises of state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and county fair facilities. Testify CON

SSB 5123 - Expanding protections for certain students to promote inclusivity in public schools. Testify CON

ESSB 5219 - Concerning partial confinement eligibility and alignment. Testify CON

SSB 5469 - Prohibiting algorithmic rent fixing and noncompete agreements in the rental housing market. Testify CON

HOUSE Transportation 1:30 pm

SB 5234 - Concerning snowmobile registration fees.- Testify CON

Another “Tax Fun to Death” bill!

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

