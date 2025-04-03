Thursday Public Hearings! (Part 2)

Below is a remaining list of bills that will have a hearing on Thursday 4/3. I’m going to keep this email brief, in hopes of getting it out to you as quickly as possible. Here we go!

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.”

TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

HOUSE Transportation 1:30 pm

SSB 5215 - Concerning debris escaping from vehicles on public highways. Testify CON

SB 5581 - Implementing safe system approach strategies for active transportation infrastructure. Testify CON

SENATE Transportation 1:30 pm

SB 5802 - Rebalancing statutory fund transfers and revenue dedications for transportation. Testify CON



Beware of anything that says “Rebalancing.” This is BAD for the Transportation Budget.

Bill Summary: Dedicates 0.3 percent of the state sales and use tax into the Multimodal Transportation Account. Modifies fund transfers associated with the Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington transportation packages. Changes the timing of repayments related to sales and use tax deferrals for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and State Route 520 Bridge Replacement projects. Eliminates a $50 million per biennium transfer from hazardous substance tax collections to the Motor Vehicle Fund for stormwater activities.

SENATE Ways & Means 1:30 pm

2SHB 1587 - Encouraging local government partner promise scholarship programs within the opportunity scholarship program. Testify CON

2SHB 1183 - Concerning building code and development regulation reform. Testify CON

Skagit Team: Critics argue that cities won’t have as much control over zoning rules. More people in buildings could cause parking and traffic issues. Some worry older buildings could be unsafe if rules are loosened. Historic areas might lose their unique look. The bill doesn’t guarantee that new housing will be affordable.

SHB 1392 - Creating the medicaid access program. Testify CON

Skagit team: SHB 1392 This bill proposes the creation of a "Medicaid Access Program," which involves health carriers and Medicaid managed care organizations paying annual assessments per covered life. These funds would be used to support Medicaid services. The bill outlines how the assessments will be calculated, collected, and distributed, including provisions for deferring or abating assessments in certain cases.



Critics express concern that the annual assessment fee per covered life could increase the financial burden on health carriers and Medicaid managed care organizations. These costs would be passed on to consumers, resulting in higher healthcare premiums. Additionally, the complexity of calculating, collecting, and distributing the assessments could lead to administrative challenges and inefficiencies. Some also worry that the assessment might not generate enough funding to address Medicaid’s needs adequately, undermining its intended purpose. Opponents testified, “This tax will make the monthly premiums more expensive. Increasing insurance costs on small businesses and their employees puts group coverage even further out of reach for small employers and the working families. The Legislature should increase affordability and access to quality health care, not increase costs for businesses and families.”

HB 1068 - Removing the exclusion from interest arbitration of Washington management service employees at the department of corrections. Testify CON

📣 Call to Action! Step 1 Testify! GO click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Step 2: Comment on the bill. Click on the bill number, then the button “Leave a comment…”. This goes straight to your three legislators.

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

