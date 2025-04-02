Thursday Public Hearings! (Part 1)

Below is a partial list of bills that will have a hearing on Thursday 4/3. I want to get an email out quickly on these very important taxation bills, and then will follow up later this evening with the rest of the bills having a public hearing tomorrow.

Fun taxed to death by the Washington Democrats!

Orientation: Today is Day 80 of the session, and there are only 25 days left to go! We’re on the home stretch.

Today, April 2 is Opposite House Policy Committee Cutoff. It’s the last day to read in committee reports from opposite house, except House fiscal committees and Senate Ways & Means and Transportation committees.

The only NEW bills we’ll see from now on will be ones deemed “Necessary to implement the budget” or “NTIB.” We have some of those tomorrow morning!



Next deadline is April 8. Opposite House Fiscal Committee Cutoff. Last day to read in opposite house committee reports from House fiscal committees and Senate Ways & Means and Transportation committees.

You can expect a busy schedule of Public Hearings from now through April 8.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

House Finance at 8 am

HB 2045 - Investing in Washington families by restructuring the business and occupation tax on high grossing businesses and financial institutions. Testify CON

B&O tax : A Job & Business Killer

Bill Summary: Imposes an additional business and occupation (B&O) tax on certain

businesses with an annual Washington income in excess of $250 million. • Increases the additional B&O tax on certain financial institutions to 1.9 percent.

HB 2046 - Creating fairness in Washington's tax by imposing a tax on select financial intangible assets. Testify CON

This bill will drive wealthy people out of the state. Governor is opposed.

Tim Eyeman in public testimony, "Here, the government is taking money from people who earned it and giving it to people who didn't."

HB 2049 - Investing in the state's paramount duty to fund K-12 education and build strong and safe communities. Testify CON

Raising your Property Taxes, AGAIN.

Bill Summary: Changes the 101 percent revenue growth limit for state and local property taxes to 100 percent plus population change and inflation, with a capped limit of 103 percent. Plus many changes education funding formulas.

House Appropriations at 1:30 pm

ESSB 5232 - Supporting economic security by updating provisions related to the home security fund and the essential needs and housing support program. Testify CON

Trusted Rs are CON

SB 5463 - Concerning the duties of industrial insurance self-insured employers and third-party administrators. Testify CON

Trusted Rs are CON

SSB 5583 - Concerning recreational fishing and hunting licenses. Testify CON

Passed the Senate with a vote of 25-24-0-0, the closest vote I’ve seen this session! I think we can stop this one! This is one of the “Fun Taxed to Death” bills!

🚨 Bill Summary: Increases recreational hunting and fishing license fees by 38 percent, with some exceptions. Authorizes the Fish and Wildlife Commission to adopt a surcharge on all license fees to fund compensation, central service and other operating costs approved by the Legislature. Modifies the calculation of certain dedicated accounts by providing a percentage of license fee revenues.

Leave a comment



Look for the rest of the bills for tomorrow in a newsletter after dinner!

📣 Call to Action! Step 1 Testify! GO click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Step 2: Comment on the bill. Click on the bill number, then the button “Leave a comment…”. This goes straight to your three legislators.

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

What is Dangerous Rhetoric?

A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! This week’s article is An Unacceptable Tax Burden. It will be posted Thursday 4/3. Be sure to subscribe to the Dangerous Rhetoric newsletter to get it in your email as soon as it’s posted!

Coming soon!

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar