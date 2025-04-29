I have a very busy week this week so I want to teach you how to find the information you need to be an everyday activist until ALL the bills are signed. You can do it!



One of my favorite pages on the leg.wa.gov website is the Selected Step Report. 🔗

Today, let’s take a look at how to use the Selected Step Report to discover which bills have been signed into law already, and which are still awaiting the Governor’s attention.

Make sure that the Biennium = 2025-26

Click the radio button that says “Passed Legislature.

Click “Continue” at the bottom of the "House” List.

On the report page, just for efficiency, change the number of entries to 300. There are only 431 bills that have been passed, so you’ll be able to see almost all of them on one page if you do this.

Notice the list is in Bill number order. Next, look at the “Status” column. Some of them have a “C ## L##.” These have already been signed.

Others say “Del to Gov.” These are the bills that still have not been signed.



If you click on the “Status” heading, you can sort the list into order by status.

Click on “Status” twice, so that the Status heading arrow points DOWN. Now, if you scroll down so HB 1009 is at the top of your screen, all those “Del to the Gov” bills are the ones which haven’t been signed yet! ⬇️



You could write Gov. Ferguson about any of these! ✍🏻👩‍💻

If you’ve been watching a particular bill, like 2050, you can put that bill number into the search bar to discover it it’s been signed yet…

If you have concerns about a bill, use the “send a message” link below to Ask the Governor to veto the bill!

A list of possible bills to write about.

The bills below went through Senate Ways and Means last week. There’s many more that deserve your attention. ( like 1163 - Permit to Purchase)

HB 2050 - Implementing K-12 savings and efficiencies.

SHB 2049 - Investing in the state's paramount duty to fund K-12 education and build strong and safe communities.

SHB 2047 - Eliminating the Washington employee ownership program.

HB 2003 - Concerning the Columbia river recreational salmon and steelhead endorsement program.

HB 2039 - Concerning child support pass through.

HB 2040 - Concerning the recovery of the aged, blind, or disabled assistance program.

SHB 2051 - Concerning payment to acute care hospitals for difficult to discharge medicaid patients.

ESHB 1119 - Concerning supervision compliance credit.

2SHB 1207 - Concerning superior court clerk fees.

ESHB 2061 - Regarding concession fees by duty-free sales enterprises.

SHB 2081 - Modifying business and occupation tax taxes.

HB 2077 - Tesla Tax

You can write on an individual tax, and send several letters…

Or, as Future 42 recommends, you can simply ask the governor to veto the entire tax package. (Great minds think alike… I was just finishing this note to you when their email came in!)

📣 Call to Action: Write your Governor: ASK HIM TO VETO Tax Hikes, or to veto a specific bill waiting his signature.



You can also ask for a line item veto (LV) of emergency clauses.

Send Gov. Ferguson an E-Message!

Don’t just take action today.

Take action today, tomorrow, and every day, until every last bill has been signed!



Join the resistance… let Gov. Ferguson know that we are watching and waiting for him to keep his word on the budget!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

What is Dangerous Rhetoric?

A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! Please check it out!

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar