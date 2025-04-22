Good News! The bills that were scheduled to be heard TODAY in Ways and Means have been moved to a hearing TOMORROW! That means we get another chance to testify on them! 🙌🏻 🎉 Let’s make it count! Please let your friends and neighbors know that it’s important to submit testimony on these bills!

These are taxation bills that just passed the House and a few of these bills barely passed!

That means that if we show up BIG we might have a BIG impact. DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK: NO NEW TAXES!

Senate Ways & Means at 1:30 PM

HB 2050 - Implementing K-12 savings and efficiencies. Testify

EHB 2044 - Addressing unexcused student absences. Testify

SHB 2049 - Investing in the state's paramount duty to fund K-12 education and build strong and safe communities. Testify

This one barely passed... let's try to stop it!! Will allow local levy’s to increase without a vote. Will increase taxes across the board. Will expand the gap between poor school districts and rich districts = McCleary 2.0.

SHB 2047 - Eliminating the Washington employee ownership program.Testify

SHB 1498 - Concerning domestic violence co-responder programs. Testify

HB 2003 - Concerning the Columbia river recreational salmon and steelhead endorsement program. Testify

HB 2039 - Concerning child support pass through. Testify

Allows the state to take money out of child support - hurts low income families.

HB 2040 - Concerning the recovery of the aged, blind, or disabled assistance program. Testify

Delays funding for the aged, blind, or disabled assistance program. Democrats refuse to help the most vulnerable!

SHB 2041 - Concerning postpartum coverage. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify

Reduces funding for new moms. Democrats are funding their programs on the backs of new moms and their babies.

SHB 2051 - Concerning payment to acute care hospitals for difficult to discharge medicaid patients. Testify

ESHB 1119 - Concerning supervision compliance credit. Testify

2SHB 1207 - Concerning superior court clerk fees. Testify

ESHB 2061 - Regarding concession fees by duty-free sales enterprises. Testify

SHB 2081 - Modifying business and occupation tax taxes. Testify

This one also barely passed... let's try to stop it!!

Increases Business taxes across the board. Our business taxes are regressive - they apply to revenue, not profit. Every business faces a tax increase of at least 1/2 of a percent, some will see more than 2% increase. This bill is a business killer, job killer, prosperity killer. This bill will drive inflation higher!

This bill passed the house early on 4/22 (Tuesday), and has NOW been scheduled for an executive hearing in the Ways & Means on Friday, 4/25. WHY NO PUBLIC HEARING? It should be in THIS HEARING! THE PUBLIC SHOULD HAVE A CHANCE TO PARTICIPATE!



Email Ways & Means Chair: Robinson, June (D): june.robinson@leg.wa.gov

Email Ranking Member: Gildon, Chris (R): chris.gildon@leg.wa.gov

