In their infinite sneakiness and total lack of transparency, the Democrat leadership has scheduled a number of public hearings this week on last-minute taxation and finance bills. DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK: NO NEW TAXES!

House Appropriations at 9:00 am

SB 5393 - Closing the Yakima Valley school and Rainier school. Testify

SB 5785 - Modifying students' share of the education costs at institutions of higher education. Testify

2SSB 5786 - Increasing license, permit, and endorsement fees. Testify

SB 5790 - Concerning cost-of-living adjustments for community and technical college employees. Testify

SSB 5802 - Rebalancing statutory fund transfers and revenue dedications for transportation. Testify

SB 5807 - Concerning wellness incentives for public and school employee health benefit plans. Testify

House Transportation at 9:00 am

SSB 5444 - Concerning special license plates and personalized license plates. Testify

ESSB 5801 - Concerning transportation resources. Testify

This particular bill will harm our local maritime industries (boat building etc.)The recreational marine sector in Washington sustains more than 25,000 jobs and drives $8 billion in taxed commerce, and boaters uniquely and already pay $20 million in annual registration excise taxes. Legislators think they can squeeze an additional $13 million in taxes from boaters. Sales will plummet with this new boat tax as buyers look for more tax-friendly states, or forgo their purchase in uncertain times.

(H/T Northwest Maritime Trade Association)

Senate Ways & Means at 3:00 pm

HB 2050 - Implementing K-12 savings and efficiencies. Testify

EHB 2044 - Addressing unexcused student absences. Testify

HB 2003 - Concerning the Columbia river recreational salmon and steelhead endorsement program. Testify

HB 2039 - Concerning child support pass through. Testify

HB 2040 - Concerning the recovery of the aged, blind, or disabled assistance program. Testify

SHB 2041 - Concerning postpartum coverage. Testify

SHB 2051 - Concerning payment to acute care hospitals for difficult to discharge medicaid patients. Testify

ESHB 1119 - Concerning supervision compliance credit. Testify

2SHB 1207 - Concerning superior court clerk fees.Testify

ESHB 2061 - Regarding concession fees by duty-free sales enterprises. Testify

SHB 2047 - Eliminating the Washington employee ownership program. Testify

📣 Call to Action 1! Use one of the buttons above to submit your testimony. If you miss the deadline (the button doesn’t work), click on the Testify link, then choose “submit written testimony.” Be sure to TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

📣 Call to Action 2: Go click on each bill number above and Leave a comment on each bill.

📣 Call to Action 3: Write your Governor: ASK HIM TO VETO NEW TAXES.

Send Gov. Ferguson an E-Message!

What is Dangerous Rhetoric?

A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! Please check it out!

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

