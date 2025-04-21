This may be our last opportunity to testify in a public hearing this session. DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK: NO NEW TAXES!

Hearing is at 9:00 am

Here’s the complete list:

ESSB 5814 - Modifying the application and administration of certain excise taxes. Testify CON

ESSB 5813 - Increasing funding to the education legacy trust account by creating a more progressive rate structure for the capital gains tax and estate tax.

ESSB 5794 - Adopting recommendations from the tax preference performance review process, eliminating obsolete tax preferences, clarifying legislative intent, and addressing changes in constitutional law. Testify CON

📣 Call to Action 1! Use one of the buttons above to submit your testimony. After 8 am, use the Written Testiimony button. TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Your legislator is hoping to see someone from his or her LD show up in committee!

📣 Call to Action 2: Go click on each bill number above and Leave a comment on each bill.

📣 Call to Action 3: Write your Governor: VETO NEW TAXES

Send Gov. Ferguson an E-Message!

