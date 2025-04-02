Tuesday Afternoon Public Hearings!

Tomorrow is “opposite house” policy cutoff, but surprisingly, the only public hearings is in the House Appropriations Committee. Evidently they’ve decided where they will focus their attention: Your Wallet!



There are only three bills for you to testify on, but they still could impact your bottom line. Taxation and over-regulation is a non-partisan issue!

Please let your friends, neighbors and family know they have an opportunity to tell the House Appropriations Committee “NO NEW TAXES!”

The list is below. Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email. 👇🏻

To submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.”

TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

CON Bills PM

HOUSE Appropriations: 4 pm Hearing

SSB 5314 - Modifying the capital gains tax. Testify CON

AI Analysis: This bill modifies various aspects of Washington state's capital gains tax, with several key provisions. The bill makes changes to how businesses and individuals report and pay capital gains tax, introduces new definitions and exemptions, and adjusts reporting and filing requirements.

The bill also introduces provisions for adjusting applicable tax amounts annually based on the consumer price index, creates penalties for late or incorrect filings, and extends the statute of limitations for tax assessments in certain circumstances.

No Republican Senators supported this bill.

SSB 5494 - Protecting Washington communities from lead-based paint. Testify CON

Unnecessarily using "public health" to increase regulations, fees, inspections and control.

SSB 5570 - Supporting public school instruction in tribal sovereignty and federally recognized Indian tribes. Testify CON

Making the Tribes a victim class in the school DEI education plan.

📣 Call to Action! Testify!

GO click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

It’s very important that you submit testimony, and then also “Leave a comment on this bill.” by clicking on each bill number!

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

What is Dangerous Rhetoric?

A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! Our next newsletter will be published on Wednesday!

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar