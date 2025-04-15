The Progressive Socialist Democrat party in the Senate is having a public hearing tomorrow on NEW BILLS. These are all bills that will raise your taxes! The Senate Republicans just put out the Alert!

From their Facebook:

BREAKING: As Legislative Democrats have shut the public out of the budget process, they just introduced NEW MAJOR TAX BILLS that same budget relies on late last night, and are hearing them less than 48 hours later, tomorrow at 5:30pm in the Senate Ways & Means Committee.



Once again, Democrats are disguising MAJOR PROPERTY TAX AND RENT HIKES as a education bill without "property tax" in the title (SB 5812). They are also trying to tax innovation & increase the inheritance tax (SB 5813) and expand the sales tax to many more items (SB 5814). Enough is enough! Sign-in CON on SB 5812: https://ow.ly/WqOy50VB8uX



Sign-in CON on SB 5813: https://ow.ly/tJAV50VB8v0



Sign-in CON on SB 5814: https://ow.ly/kZxR50VB8uY



#StopTheGreed #UnaffordableWA #GovernmentGreed #Taxington #waleg

Hearing is at 5:30 pm

Here’s the complete list:

SB 5807 - Concerning wellness incentives for public and school employee health benefit plans. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify CON SSB 5802 - Rebalancing statutory fund transfers and revenue dedications for transportation. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify CON SB 5811 - Establishing a tax on certain business activities related to surpluses generated under the zero-emission vehicle program. (Remote Testimony Available). (If measure is referred to committee.) - Testify CON SB 5813 - Increasing funding to the education legacy trust account by creating a more progressive rate structure for the capital gains tax and estate tax. (Remote Testimony Available). (If measure is referred to committee.) - Testify CON SB 5812 - Investing in the state's paramount duty to fund K-12 education and build strong and safe communities. (Remote Testimony Available). (If measure is referred to committee.) - Testify CON SB 5814 - Modernizing the excise taxes on select services and nicotine products and requiring certain large businesses to make a one-time prepayment of state sales tax collection. (Remote Testimony Available). (If measure is referred to committee.) - Testify CON

📣 Call to Action 1! GO Hit the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Your legislator is hoping to see someone from his or her LD show up in committee!

📣 Call to Action 2: Go click on each bill number above and Leave a comment on each bill.

