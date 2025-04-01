Salmon Habitat: the last bill in todays (4/1) Ways and Means hearing

SB 5804 was at the bottom of the list for today’s Ways and Means hearing, so you might have missed it. I want to highlight it and make sure you take time to testify CON against it.

SB 5804 - Concerning fish habitat restoration.

5804 Testify CON

This is a BRAND NEW BILL, in it’s first public hearing. I was worried about this bill yesterday afternoon, and became even more worried about it this morning when I spotted this article 🔗 from the Centralia Chronicle:

Here’s the Bill Summary:

Replaces a portion of the public utility tax on light and power utilities with a new tax on light and power utilities (that will be passed on to the customers) dedicated to projects that improve salmon and steelhead recovery and habitat restoration and mitigate the impact of fish passage barriers. [ Unspoken ‼️ : they plan to raise $5 BILLION with this tax! That’s off of YOUR power usage, an essential utility that you depend on to live.]

Authorizes the issuance of special tax obligation bonds in the total amount of $5 billion based on the new tax revenues. (You realize that’s a HUGE bond, right?)

Establishes that the bond repayment is solely backed by the new utility

tax and not a general obligation of the state. (Wait, that means that the users of light and power will be paying for this WITHOUT any assistance from the state general fund!)

Redirects revenue sources currently directed to the Public Works Assistance Account to the general fund. (Meaning that existing taxes power and light taxes will be stolen to pay for general fund projects!)

You Can’t Hate this Bill enough!

It’s a classic bait and switch.

Creates a new tax on top of an old tax,

authorized bonds [ FIVE BILLION ] (w/out a vote),

PUD customers must pay back the bonds,

AND current taxes will still be collected but redirected to the general fund.

📣 Call to Action! Testify!

It's very important that you submit this testimony, and then also "Leave a comment on this bill." by clicking on the bill number!

** Note, if the button doesn’t work, you’ve missed the 3 pm deadline. But you can still submit WRITTEN TESTIMONY for another 24 hours!

Leave a comment

