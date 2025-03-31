Tuesday 4/1 Public Hearings (MORNING)!

I’m a little cranky about how the legislature handles the Budget Bills. Unlike ALL the OTHER bills, the legislature deliberately hides the links you need to provide public testimony on the budget bills. You can testify, but only if you know how to hunt down the links! The joke’s on you, citizen.



Below the image is a little tutorial on how to find those links if you need to do that on your own. After the tutorial, I’ll provide the rest of the MORNING bills to keep this newsletter short and (hopefully) simple.

How to testify on the budget bills?

The legislature makes it VERY, very difficult for the public to testify. If you’re looking for them you have to look up the actual hearing because the testify links are not added to the bill information page. Very sneaky. Evidently, they don’t want your input!

At 8 am, the House Capital Budget Committee will have a public hearing on two budget bills.

Start at the the Committee sign in (CSI) page: https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi

Choose House or Senate

Then put in the hearing name and time.

Our current hearing: House Capital Budget, choose 8am on 4/1

There are two bills listed on the Testify Page: Bill 1202 & Bill 1216

Click the radio button for each bill and select your type of testimony.

Remember, Pro/Con (Note my position) is the third option.

To save you time, here are the PRO/CON “note my position links” for those bills.



1202 Testify CON

1216 Testify CON

If you decide to provide written testimony keep it simple: Cut Spending, No new taxes!

There is one other bill tomorrow morning that needs your attention.

HB 2062 - Addressing maple syrup processing operations. Testify CON

Ask your self WHY do we need this bill?

Bill Summary: Creates a permitting and inspection program with enforcement provisions, administered by the Department of Agriculture, for maple syrup processing operations.

Background: ​As of early 2025, Washington state has three producers permitted to sell Bigleaf maple syrup commercially: Neil's Bigleaf Maple Syrup in Acme, Mama's Garden in Deming, and the University of Washington's research operation. In 2017, the USDA Census of Agriculture reported four farms in Washington engaged in maple syrup production, operating a total of 36 taps.

Skagit Team: Stakeholders have concerns that introducing these licensing and operational requirements could impose regulatory burdens on small-scale producers, affecting their economic viability.

📣 Call to Action! Testify!

GO click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

It’s very important that you submit testimony, and then also “Leave a comment on this bill.” by clicking on each bill number!

