Tuesday Afternoon Public Hearings!

Budget hearings continue on Tuesday 4/1, and these proposed tax increases are significant and painful. These tax increases will hurt every Washingtonian, everywhere in the state. Taxation is a non-partisan issue!

Please let your friends, neighbors and family know they have an opportunity to tell the Senate Ways & Means Committee and the Senate Transportation Committee “NO NEW TAXES!”

The list is below. Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email. 👇🏻

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.”

CON Bills PM

HOUSE Consumer Protection & Business

ESB 5721 - Enhancing consumer protections for automobile insurance coverage. Testify CON

Most Republicans opposed

Skagit team: Those who oppose this bill state that while the bill aims to provide fairness and transparency, there are risks for both parties. For policyholders, the cost and complexity of the appraisal process, along with potential delays, may cause frustration. For insurance companies, the increased administrative burden, potential for higher payouts, and exploitation of the system could increase operational costs and disrupt the claims process.

In essence, while the law introduces mechanisms for better dispute resolution, the added complexity and potential for unintended consequences may affect both parties in ways that require careful monitoring and adjustment.

HOUSE Community Safety

This committee is having a work session that includes a Discussion on Interim Planning. Public comment welcome. I recommend that you testify in writing or in person. Testify [WRITTEN] and/or [REMOTE IN PERSON]

This is a rare opportunity to give this committee some of your best ideas for how they can really help the public!

You might want to comment on the need for more capacity to train law enforcement, increased funding for rural law enforcement, more capacity for mental health treatment centers, a new approach to drugs in our communities...

You might even want to comment that the leg needs to reconsider the permit to purchase bill! Protect 2A

Senate Transportation Hearing

ESHB 1837 - Establishing intercity passenger rail improvement priorities.Testify CON

Too expensive, they need to cut spending

Skagit Team: Critics question the financial feasibility of these improvements and whether sufficient funding is available. In addition, existing rail infrastructure may need significant upgrades to support increased speeds and frequencies--this could lead to disruptions and more financial concerns.

SHB 1774 - Modifying allowable terms for the lease of unused highway land. Testify CON

This bill would allow WSDOT to lease highway lands for “Community purposes” (1) housing, housing assistance, and related services, (2) shelter programs, (3)

parks, (4) enhanced public spaces, (5) public recreation, or (6) public transportation uses. This is not a good use of these public right-of-ways.

Senate Ways & Means Hearing (CUT SPENDING!!)

Another hard to find public Hearing Page for the Capital Budget SB 5195 (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.)

Keep your focus simple: CUT SPENDING, NO NEW TAXES!

PSSB 5195: Housing, behavioral health, and human services. Note My Position CON

PSSB 5195: Natural resources. Note My Position CON

PSSB 5195: K-12 public schools. Note My Position CON

PSSB 5195: Higher education. Note My Position CON

PSSB 5195: All other. Note My Position CON

SB 5194 - Concerning state general obligation bonds and related accounts. Testify Note My Position CON

The Fish Bonds Bill

FIRST HEARING : VERY BAD BILL

SB 5804 - Concerning fish habitat restoration. Testify CON

Classic bait and switch. Creates a new tax on top of an old tax, authorizes special tax bonds for FIVE BILLION (w/out a vote), PUD taxpayers must pay back the bonds, current taxes still collected but redirected to the general fund, NOT to pay off the bonds for fish habitat.

It’s very important that you submit testimony, and then also “Leave a comment on this bill.” by clicking on each bill number!

Write the Leaders of the Ways and Means Committee ✍🏻

Chair: Robinson, June

Vice Chair, Operating: Stanford, Derek

Vice Chair, Capital: Trudeau, Yasmin

Vice Chair, Finance:Frame, Noel

Ranking Member, Operating:Gildon, Chris

Assistant Ranking Member, Operating:Torres, Nikki

Ranking Member, Capital:Schoesler, Mark

Assistant Ranking Member, Capital:Dozier, Perry



Email format = first.last@leg.wa.gov

Keep it simple :

Email 1: Oppose Bill 5195 Capital Budget, Cut Spending, no new taxes!

Email 2: Oppose Bill 5804 Fish Habitat, no new taxes



